COLUMBUS GROVE — Celebrating a century of service to the community, the Ottawa Area Chamber of Commerce took time Tuesday evening to reflect on a difficult year. Becky Fruchey, executive director of the chamber, welcomed participants Tuesday evening to the 100th celebration of the Ottawa chamber at the Sycamore Lake Wine Company. She said it says a lot about a community to continue supporting a chamber for 100 years. They are fortunate to have the support of their members past and present who give their time and talents to the community.