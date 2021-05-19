Child care is infrastructure that employers can support today
Can you envision an office where kids are welcome? Many would say, “Absolutely not.” That’s a missed opportunity if you ask me. There is a key flaw in the “child care is essential” conversation. The resistance to bringing children to work, or funding child care at work, usually results in a “child care is the individual’s problem to solve, not ours” response from leaders. The flaw is not taking responsibility for how we enable working parents to work.www.fastcompany.com