Child care is infrastructure that employers can support today

Without child care as a public good in the U.S., families grapple with the high cost of care and providers operate on razor-thin margins. It takes a village to raise a child, but what happens when that village isn’t close by? Ask any new parent and they will tell you how difficult it is to find child care that’s affordable, reliable and high-quality. It’s even more challenging for working parents like me, who have limited resources and must choose between the care I can afford and the quality that my child deserves. The first few years of a child’s life are an incredible time of growth and discovery, laying the foundation for the rest of his life.