San Diego, California — After being hit by a cransomware attack on May 1, healthcare provider Scripps Health is dealing with the aftereffects. According to a May 7 report by NBC 7 San Diego, patients and staff have been unable to access records, email, and other information for several days. Due to the disruption to the IT systems, many medical procedures have been indefinitely postponed and some patients have been sent to other area hospitals, depending on the severity of the situation.