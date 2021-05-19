newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Golf

Steve Stricker hopeful Tiger Woods can join Ryder Cup team as assistant

By Grey Papke
Posted by 
Larry Brown Sports
Larry Brown Sports
 7 hours ago
Cover picture for the article

Tiger Woods is still recovering from his car crash in February, with no timetable on when he may return to golf. United States Ryder Cup captain Steve Stricker already has a role set aside for him if he is capable of taking it, though. Stricker said he has had conversations...

larrybrownsports.com
Larry Brown Sports

Larry Brown Sports

New York City, NY
27K+
Followers
6K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

Larry Brown Sports, founded in 2007, is an independent sports blog that brings you some of the top trending and viral sports news of the day. The site reaches over 1 million monthly readers directly on the website and several million more via syndication channels.

 https://larrybrownsports.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tiger Woods
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Presidents Cup#United States#Whistling Heights#Obvious Woods#Golfers#Love#February#Car Crash
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Golf
News Break
Traffic Accidents
News Break
Sports
Related
GolfParis Post-Intelligencer

McIlroy earns much-needed victory

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Rory McIlroy found his comfort zone at Quail Hollow and left with a trophy he badly needed. McIlroy closed with a 3-under 68 and made it tough on himself at the end Sunday, driving into the hazard left of the 18th fairway and needing two putts from 45 feet for a one-shot victory in the Wells Fargo Championship.
Alabama SportsTimes Daily

Defending champ Stricker joins 4-way Regions Tradition tie

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Defending champion Steve Stricker birdied the final hole Friday for a 3-under 69 to move into a four-way tie for the lead halfway through the Regions Tradition. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription Only. After the initial selected...
Alabama SportsTimes Daily

Steve Stricker eagles 18th to take Regions Tradition lead

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Defending champion Steve Stricker made a long eagle putt on the final hole for 7-under 65 and the third-round lead Saturday in the Regions Tradition, the first of five PGA Tour Champions majors. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital...
Golffox4news.com

Rory McIlroy wins at Quail Hollow to end victory drought

CHARLOTTE, N.C. - Rory McIlroy found his comfort zone at Quail Hollow and left with a trophy he badly needed. McIlroy closed with a 3-under 68 and made it tough on himself at the end Sunday, driving into the hazard left of the 18th fairway and needing two putts from 45 feet for a one-shot victory in the Wells Fargo Championship.
Sportssemoball.com

Weekend Sports In Brief

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) -- Rory McIlroy found his comfort zone at Quail Hollow and left with a trophy he badly needed. McIlroy closed with a 3-under 68 and made it tough on himself at the end Sunday, driving into the hazard left of the 18th fairway and needing two putts from 45 feet for a one-shot victory in the Wells Fargo Championship.
Wisconsin SportsWiscnews.com

5 things to know about the American Family Insurance Championship

Steve Stricker has first-hand knowledge of how golfers are treated at the best tournaments. Through his 30-plus years as a professional and 27-plus years on the PGA Tour, he has seen all kinds of set-ups and player accommodations. With the American Family Insurance Championship, the PGA Tour Champions event the Madison resident hosts at University Ridge Golf Court, his goal is to put on a tournament players remember.
GolfOwensboro Messenger-Inquirer

McIlroy ends 18 months without winning at Quail Hollow

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Rory McIlroy finally won when he least expected it, and it was as sweet as he could have imagined. Only after he hung on for a one-shot victory in the Wells Fargo Championship, his first title in 18 months, did he reveal his neck locked up during his final practice session and if not for a late tee time Thursday, he would have had to withdraw.
California SportsAntelope Valley Press

TALKING POINTS

DARLINGTON, S.C. — Dale Earnhardt Jr. took his late father’s newly restored Chevy Nova out for a spin on Darlington Raceway’s throwback weekend to pace the field before the Xfinity Series race Saturday. Then his JR Motorsports drivers did their part to honor the NASCAR legacy of their owner’s family.
Sportstelegraphherald.com

Sports briefs: Allgaier beats teammate, Earnhardt Jr. paces Xfinity field

DARLINGTON, S.C. — Dale Earnhardt Jr. took his late father’s newly restored Chevy Nova out for a spin on Darlington Raceway’s throwback weekend to pace the field before the Xfinity Series race Saturday. Then his JR Motorsports drivers did their part to honor the NASCAR legacy of their owner’s family. Justin Allgaier held off teammate Josh Berry in overtime to win the Xfinity event at Darlington, becoming two of three JR Motorsports racers to finish in the top six. A fourth JRM driver, Noah Gragson, had crossed the finish line fourth and appeared to win a $100,000 bonus. But he was disqualified after his car failed inspection and he dropped to 40th, last in the field. “Obviously, Dale’s history in this sport, Dale Jr.’s history in this sport, runs extremely deep,” Allgaier said. To win this race in that atmosphere, he said, “I don’t know if you can describe those emotions.” Allgaier didn’t move in front until the final 10 laps, when he passed Berry for the lead. Then the race’s eighth and final caution five laps later set up the two-lap overtime shootout that Allgaier claimed for his first win at the track nicknamed “Too Tough To Tame.” BASEBALL.
Wisconsin SportsWrn.com

Stricker falls short in Traditions playoff

Madison’s Steve Stricker fell just short of winning the third PGA Tour Champions major of his career. Stricker, who won the Regions Tradition the last time it was held in 2019, a month after winning the U.S. Senior Open, had a three stroke lead in the final round Sunday. But Alex Cejka rallied to take the lead before Stricker came to 18 needing to make a putt to force a playoff, which he did.
Golfgolficity.com

Pin High Podcast Ep. 80: Tiger Woods’ Caddie Joe LaCava Joins the Pod

This week the boys welcomed on Hall of Fame PGA Tour Caddie Joe LaCava (9:34-47:07) to talk about his life as a caddie, some once-in-a-lifetime moments he witnessed on the golf course, and all things Tiger Woods. In addition, we recapped Rory McIlroy’s big win at the Wells Fargo and previewed the AT&T Byron Nelson with some picks.
GolfFrankfort Times

Day trying to regain form, knowledge of Kiawah ahead of PGA

The breeze was stiff enough Monday morning off the Atlantic coast that Jason Day hit a bullet of a 4-iron into the par-3 14th at Kiawah Island and watched it tumble down a shaved slope 10 feet below the green. As he finished the back nine on the first official...
GolfPosted by
Tennis World Usa

Viktor Hovland much closer to the Ryder Cup

Viktor Hovland made further strides in his Ryder Cup qualification bid with a tied third place finish at the Valspar Championship, four shots back from first-time PGA TOUR winner Sam Burns. The Norwegian carded his best round of the week on the final day in Florida, with a superb five under front nine 31 helping him to a closing 65, finishing on a 14 under par total for a share of third alongside American Cameron Tringale.
GolfPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Tour Championship, even the Ryder Cup, not out of reach for Max Homa

As Max Homa entered the locker room at Charlotte’s Quail Hollow, the memories of the last time he was there came flooding back. That’s when he had to wait out a suspension of play during the final round of the 2019 Wells Fargo Championship as he chased his first PGA Tour title. A sudden queasiness hit his gut, just as it did on that day when he finally tasted victory after an arduous journey to being a Tour winner.