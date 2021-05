The Houston Astros will meet the New York Yankees for game two of the three-game set on Wednesday night from Yankees Stadium. The Astros are looking to bounce back after last night’s 7-3 loss to the Yankees and will send out Luis Garcia tonight, who has not been great and is 0-3 on the season. Meanwhile, the Yankees will look to keep their four-game winning streak in tack. They will be countering with Jordan Montgomery to help curb the bats of the Astros for a second straight game.