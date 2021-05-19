newsbreak-logo
Silberra Unveils New Range of 35mm and 120 Format Color Film

By David Crewe
petapixel.com
 4 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleSilberra, a Russian-based company known for its line of 13 black-and-white films, has unveiled three new styles of color film for 35mm and 120 formats at approximately $13 per roll. While the color film made by the company was initially discovered by Kosmo Foto in early 2020 with the release...

Designers & Collectionsmr-mag.com

PROJECT UNVEILS NEW LOOK

Informa Fashion Market’s PROJECT tradeshow unveiled a new look this week. After last month’s announcement that the tradeshow will be uniting men’s and women’s contemporary and 3 categories — apparel, footwear, accessories – as its new merchandising strategy, PROJECT has now taken another step in its evolution with the unveiling of a new brand identity aligned with its on-going mission of supporting and serving the industry.
MinoritiesFlorida Star

Changing The Narrative: NALIP Launches New Film Incubator For Women Of Color

The National Association of Latino Independent Producers (NALIP) has launched a program for women of color filmmakers, a heavily underrepresented group in Hollywood. “Latino Lens: Narrative Short Film Incubator for Women of Color” will offer Latina and other women of color filmmakers the opportunity to create original short films in four months. It will provide production grants, training and additional support from preproduction to the completion of projects.
Designers & Collectionsgolfbusinessnews.com

Manors unveils stylish SS21 apparel range

UK-based golf lifestyle brand Manors has announced the third iteration of its Classic Collection for Spring/Summer 2021. Adding new styles to the ever-growing mainline collection, the brand continues to create a contemporary wardrobe for a new generation of golfers. Commenting on the new range, Nick Watts, Fashion Director at Manors,...
Violent CrimesDigital Photography Review

Panasonic Lumix G 25mm F1.7 ASPH Overview

Manufacturer description: Achieving F1.7 high-speed aperture, the LUMIX G 25mm F1.7 ASPH. keeps its size compact and weight light. The large aperture allows a beautiful soft focus for photo and video to be even more impressive and encourages users to capture the subject without using a flash even in dimly-lit conditions.
ElectronicsPosted by
Digital Camera World

Cinema lenses coming at last for Canon RF mount

Some eight months after the launch of Canon's super 35mm RF-mount EOS C70 cinema camera, the company looks set to produce its own native range of Canon RF cinema lenses. A range of eight Canon RF cinema lenses looks likely to be released, each a fast prime ranging from 14mm T/1.5 to RF 135mm T/1.5 and likely with the same characteristics as the existing Sumire line of Canon prime cinema lenses for PL and EF mounts.
Electronicspetapixel.com

Zenit Unveils Four Full-Frame Manual Prime Lenses For Multiple Mounts

Russian camera manufacturer Zenit has announced the release of four new manual full-frame prime lenses that they first revealed last year: the Zenitar 35mm f/2, 50mm f/1.5, 58mm f/1.9, and 60mm f/2.8 Macro. As noted by DPReview, the 35mm and 50mm lenses are designed for Sony E-Mount, while the 58mm...
Recipesfujixweekly.com

New Patron Early-Access Film Simulation Recipe: Vintage Color

The Fuji X Weekly app is free, yet becoming a Fuji X Weekly Patron unlocks the best app experience! One benefit of being a Patron is you get early access to some new film simulation recipes. These early-access recipes will eventually become available free to everyone in time, including this new one. In fact, a few of the original early-access recipes have been publicly published on this blog and the app, so everyone can now use them. Patrons help support Fuji X Weekly and, really, without them there would be no app. So I want to give a special “thank you” to all of the Patrons!
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
WWD

Bonpoint Unveils New Look in Paris

Bonpoint introduced its new artistic director in Paris on Thursday, along with her first design effort, a fall 2021 collection full of quiet luxury, sophisticated colors and charm. “I approached it very intuitively,” said Esther Loonen, a Dutch-born creative who has designed for brands including Isabel Marant and Soeur, in...
Violent CrimesNo Film School

ARRI Alexa Mini LF Supports New Super 35 Formats

The ARRI Alexa Mini LF sees new recording modes with Software Update Package 7.0. In an emailed press release that's sure to elate Super 35 shooters, ARRI has announced that Alexa Mini LF can now record several new Super 35 formats directly in-camera. Plus, the camera receives new large-format modes as well.
LifestyleComicBook

Mattel Unveils First Look at Luca Toys for New Pixar Film

The latest adventure from Disney and Pixar, Luca, is headed to Disney+ on June 18th and, in honor of the exciting new film, Mattel has unveiled their first look at toys that will be celebrating the ambitious endeavor. Keeping in the tradition with most Pixar films, Luca will blend together real-world characters with fantastical adventures, with Mattel honoring the spirit of this blend, delivering fans the more traditional figures featuring the beloved human characters, as well as their otherworldly counterparts. Learn more about Mattel's upcoming Luca releases below, which hit shelves starting on July 1st, with Luca debuting on Disney+ on June 18th.
ApparelSole Collector

Adidas Unveils New 4D Runner

Since its inception in 2014, Adidas has continuously applied its innovative 4D technology to numerous models ranging from performance runners to adaptions from the high-end Y-3 line. For 2021, the brand has updated the 3D-printed midsole. Over the four past years, Adidas has been studying the data gathered from athletes...
Massena, NYcoolhunting.com

17.09 MING + Massena LAB Limited Edition Wristwatch

More than a comfortably sized automatic timepiece with an elegant honeycomb dial, the 17.09 MING + Massena LAB Limited Edition wristwatch is a collaboration between two great watch industry minds—photographer and watchmaker Ming Thein and collector and creative consultant William Massena. It also marks the first-ever collaboration for Thein’s Kuala Lumpur-designed, Swiss-made horological collective and plays upon the brand’s successful (and sold out) 17.09 style.
PhotographyPosted by
Digital Camera World

Format’s new Print Marketplace gives photographers their own shop window

The website building platform Format has launched a Prints Marketplace facility, which lets artists sell and ship their work worldwide with automatic fulfillment. Prints Marketplace is the latest in a line of new features Format has been steadily developing to help creatives do everything they need in one place. The company recently announced Workflow, which helps photographers create branded client galleries, transfer files of up to 10GB, manage contacts and project notes and add digital client contracts.
Video Gamesfreenews.live

Sony unveils two new DualSense colors for PlayStation 5

While everyone is trying to buy a PlayStation 5 game console, Sony has decided to release new DualSense controller colors for it. The first version was named “Black Night” (Midnight Black) and it received the usual black color, which resembles that of the classic PS2, PS3, and PS4. The second color is more interesting. It has a red-black color and is called Cosmic Red. As for the console itself, it is still available in only one color. Perhaps in the future, Sony will release the same color options for it.
Grocery & Supermaketkamcity.com

Staropramen Extends Range With New Pack Format

Staropramen, the Czech beer brand owned Molson Coors Beverage Company, is launching new 6x330ml can packs in grocery and convenience stores across the UK and Ireland to tap into the growing demand for multipack formats. The company revealed that Staropramen is currently growing by 40% in retail and it is...
TV & Videosinspiredtraveler.ca

Army Of The Dead: Netflix Unveils First 15 Minutes Of The Film!

Netflix has released the first 15 minutes of Zack Snyder’s “Army of the Dead” to give zombie fans a first real look. The eagerly awaited zombie-heist flick “ Army of the Dead ” will soon be made available on Netflix, but impatient fans can already take a look at Zack Snyder’s return to his roots: The streaming service has the first one for just a few hours 15 minutes published. So don’t miss it. For the faint of heart, however, it should be said that things get down to business right from the start.
Lyons Falls, NYhuntinglife.com

OTIS ANNOUNCES NEW AR ELITE RANGE BOX

Lyons Falls, NY: Otis is pleased to announce the newest edition to its cleaning kit line up, the AR Elite Range Box. For the AR owner who has it all, the AR Elite Range Box is the gun cleaning kit that has it all and more. This comprehensive gun cleaning kit provides proper Breech-to-Muzzle® cleaning for AR-15 style rifles and includes tools to pick, scrape, and clean caked on carbon and fouling from the bore, bolt carrier group, chamber, star chamber/locking lugs, and more. The AR Elite Range Box boasts over 40 components, including an MSR/AR cleaning kit in the traditional, portable Otis round case, Ripcord®, B.O.N.E.® Tool, Star Chamber Tool, sight adjustment tools, and more. An included bench block allows for safe breakdown without fear of marring. All of the contents are contained in a portable range box that doubles as a gun vice for stability while cleaning and performing general maintenance work.