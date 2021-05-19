Silberra Unveils New Range of 35mm and 120 Format Color Film

Lyons Falls, NY: Otis is pleased to announce the newest edition to its cleaning kit line up, the AR Elite Range Box. For the AR owner who has it all, the AR Elite Range Box is the gun cleaning kit that has it all and more. This comprehensive gun cleaning kit provides proper Breech-to-Muzzle® cleaning for AR-15 style rifles and includes tools to pick, scrape, and clean caked on carbon and fouling from the bore, bolt carrier group, chamber, star chamber/locking lugs, and more. The AR Elite Range Box boasts over 40 components, including an MSR/AR cleaning kit in the traditional, portable Otis round case, Ripcord®, B.O.N.E.® Tool, Star Chamber Tool, sight adjustment tools, and more. An included bench block allows for safe breakdown without fear of marring. All of the contents are contained in a portable range box that doubles as a gun vice for stability while cleaning and performing general maintenance work.