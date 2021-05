YPSILANTI, Mich. – The University of Toledo baseball team visited Eastern Michigan on Tuesday night, falling to the Eagles by a score of 13-2. The Rockets got off to a rocky start and couldn't recover from there. Eastern Michigan exploded for 12 runs in the bottom of the first inning, sending 16 batters to the plate and recording nine hits. Toledo was able to get on the scoreboard with a pair of runs in the top of the fourth, but could not overcome the early deficit. drove in the lone run for the Rockets on an RBI single, and he later scored on a wild pitch two batters later.