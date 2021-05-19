newsbreak-logo
Harris County, TX

Flood Warning issued for Harris by NWS

 4 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-19 16:04:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-20 04:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Persons with interests along these streams should keep alert to rising water and take all precautions to protect their property. Do not drive or walk into flooded areas the depth and water velocity could be too great for you to cross safely. Motorists should avoid any water covered roads and find an alternate route. Livestock and equipment should be removed from the flood plain immediately. Stay tuned to NOAA Weather radio or other news sources for further updates. Target Area: Harris The National Weather Service in Houston/Galveston TX has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Texas Little Cypress Creek NEAR Becker Road affecting Harris County. For the Little Cypress Creek...including Cypress-Rosehill Road, Kluge Road, Becker Road...Minor flooding is forecast. The National Weather Service in League City has issued a * Flood Warning for the Little Cypress Creek NEAR Becker Road. * From this afternoon until further notice. * At 3:50 PM CDT Wednesday the stage was 195.2 feet. * Flood stage is 194.6 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 3:50 PM CDT Wednesday was 195.2 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to remain steady above flood stage at 195.6 feet. * Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 195.5 feet on 05/27/2015.

Heavy showers and thunderstorms are expected to drench the Houston-area every day this week, possibly dumping a combined 6 to 10 inches of rain throughout the region, according to the National Weather Service. Higher rainfalls amounts are possible in isolated areas. Multiple storm systems will move in from the southwestern...