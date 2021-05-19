newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Songwriter U: Understanding the Sync World, Sync Keywords and Writing for Sync

By lizrogers
American Songwriter
 8 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleOver the last 5 years, there has been a growing interest in understanding music licensing. How do I get my songs into a TV show? How do I write for sync? There have been more conferences geared toward music licensing, artist showcases for sync, and even more events and panels featuring music supervisors. While the sync world has peeked everyone’s interest across the US, and perhaps even around the world, Nashville sure seems to understand what works best.

americansongwriter.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Labrinth
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Orchestral Music#Electronic Music#Songwriting#Put Keywords#Unsecret#James Droll#Novo Amor#American Authors#Rolling Stone#Dc#Sync Music#Sync Themes#Sync Gold#Sync Camps#Lyrical Themes#Music Licensing#Clean Lyrics#Emotional Lyrics#Indie Hip Hop#Alt R B
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Samsung
News Break
Music
Related
Musichypebot.com

Crucial Music and ‘how I landed a sync on NBC’

In addition to being added to a popular playlist, landing a sync license is one of the most coveted accomplishments of the modern music marketer. Here, one individual walks us through their particular experience using a service to land a music placement. In this recent post on MusicThinkTank, contributor Caleb...
Illinois Entertainmentallaccess.com

An Interview With R&B/Soul Singer MAXWELL PLANES On His Latest Song ‘Runnin’, Making Music During the Pandemic and More!

Meet R&B/Soul artist Maxwell Planes who recently released his latest single, “Runnin,’” which he penned about his ongoing battle with anxiety. On April 30th, the Chicago-based musician who describes his music as “a fusion of soul, rap and country with a layer of smooth R&B guitar licks,” released the song’s well-filmed music video.
Musicajournalofmusicalthings.com

Here’s how an unknown band can make money in the world of sync and licensing–and what it implies for the future

HBO (Boardwalk Empire, Shameless, Crashing) Commercials for Miller Lite and the dating site BlackPeopleMeet. The soundtrack for a Victoria’s Secret show. As Popbitch pointed out in their newsletter this week if an unknown indie band can get this kind of placement, imagine what’s going to happen with acts like the Red Hot Chili Peppers, Bob Dylan, and Stevie Nicks, who have sold their catalogues to companies who want to make bank on their music.
Musichypebot.com

Guide to music sync licensing 2021

Maybe you’ve heard of sync licensing as a great way for artists to earn a little extra revenue from royalties, but aren’t exactly sure what it is or how it works? We’re here to lay it all out for you!. Guest post by Randi Zimmerman of the Symphonic Blog. If...
Businessthemusicnetwork.com

Songtradr forges sync partnership with Golden Robot Records

B2B music licensing company Songtradr has announced a new partnership with global record label Golden Robot. The newly inked agreement will see Songtradr partner with Golden Robot for sync services. The label’s catalogue includes releases from Jefferson Starship, Riley’s LA Guns, Gilby Clarke, Wildstreet, Jizzy Pearl, AshenMoon, Cicadastone, PSSR, Nick Barker, Phil X, among others.
Music101 WIXX

Olivia Rodrigo addresses sexist songwriting criticism: “Do you want me to write a song about income taxes?”

Olivia Rodrigo is about to release her debut album, and she’s hitting back at some of the criticism young female songwriters in the industry face. In a new interview with The Guardian, the 19-year-old says she watched it happen with her idol, Taylor Swift, and has now seen firsthand the “sexist criticism of songwriters like me being told that they only write songs about boys.”
Behind Viral Videosnerdist.com

Deepfake AI Syncs Actors’ Lips for Dubbed Films

At this year’s Oscar’s, Denmark’s Another Round won Best International Feature Film Oscar, as well as a Best Director nomination for Thomas Vinterberg. Considering all its success, of course Hollywood has plans to remake it in English. Because there’s still a bizarre stigma over international films. But that might be a thing of the past soon. Not because people are finally going to get over their aversion to subtitles; but because deepfake technology can now be used to match lips to dubbed dialogue.
Musichypebot.com

Sync and the Uberization for the music industry

Composing and publishing music for film has long been a behind-the-scenes cash cow, helping to support composers, producers, and engineers in the music business. With the continued ‘uberization’ of the music business, however, this source of livelihood could be under threat. Op-ed by Philippe-Aubert Messier is the founder of Bopper,...
Musicmetafilter.com

Happy 4th Anniversary of Tom Holland on Lip Sync Battle

And this info was astonishing- what I would no give to see this footage. I bet it's equally amazing!. "Every song performed on "Lip Sync Battle" has to get cleared by the artists and songwriters involved in the track. Once the show decided on "Umbrella," it wasn't certain that they could get the rights. Britney Spears' "Oops I Did It Again" was prepared as a backup, and, according to the creative brief viewed by Insider, would have involved Holland dressed in the classic red latex jumpsuit and a possible cameo from Spears in costume as an astronaut."
Musictreblezine.com

Phoebe Bridgers, Angel Olsen, Flying Lotus headlining Pitchfork Music Festival 2021

Pitchfork Music Festival returns this fall. After taking last year off, the festival will be held on September 10-12, at Chicago’s Union Park. Headlining the festival this year are Phoebe Bridgers, Big Thief, Animal Collective, St. Vincent, Angel Olsen, Kim Gordon, Erykah Badu, Flying Lotus and Thundercat. Also included on the lineup are The Fiery Furnaces, Yaeji, black midi, Hop Along, Kelly Lee Owens, Dogleg, The Soft Pink Truth, Armand Hammer, Ty Segall and the Freedom Band, Waxahatchee, Jay Electronica, Jamila Woods, Georgia Anne Muldrow, Bartees Strange, Danny Brown, Cat Power, Andy Shauf, Caroline Polachek, Yves Tumor, The Weather Station, Special Interest and more. See the full lineup on the flyer above or at the festival website.
Books & LiteratureSFGate

Book World: Author writes her way through grief on 67 pages

- - - "I am writing about my father in the past tense, and I cannot believe I am writing about my father in the past tense." Perhaps the defining line of Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie's elegantly spare "Notes on Grief" is its last. This is not a spoiler. The premise of the slim 67-page volume is the "malicious surprise" of the death of her father, Professor James Nwoye Adichie, in the summer of 2020. It explores the brutality of those first desperate moments of grief, this "cruel kind of education" in this unasked-for new life.
MusicMacRumors Forums

How to Enable Time-Synced Lyrics in Apple Music on Your Apple TV

If you're an Apple Music subscriber and own an Apple TV, you have everything you need to host a karaoke party. Thanks to Apple's time-synced lyrics feature, you can sing along as you listen to your favorite songs. This article explains how. In September of 2020, Apple released the tvOS...
BusinessMusic Week

Sentric Music hires Bridget O'Gara Bloom as head of sync for North America

Sentric Music Group has appointed long-time publishing and recording executive Bridget O’Gara Bloom as head of sync, North America, as well as promoting Patrick Cloherty to head of sync, Europe. Based in Los Angeles, O’Gara Bloom will spearhead Sentric’s expanding sync presence in the publishing market within the US and...
MusicNo Depression

Friends, Neighbors, Collaborators: John Hiatt and Jerry Douglas Team Up for ‘Leftover Feelings’

John Hiatt, left, and Jerry Douglas (photo by Patrick Sheehan) John Hiatt was set to record his follow-up to 2018’s The Eclipse Sessions in April 2020. It was going to be his first time setting foot inside the historic Studio B at RCA Studios in Nashville as well as his first time collaborating with friend and neighbor Jerry Douglas. As the year began, Hiatt and company were looking forward to their time together making this new LP, Leftover Feelings.