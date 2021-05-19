Songwriter U: Understanding the Sync World, Sync Keywords and Writing for Sync
Over the last 5 years, there has been a growing interest in understanding music licensing. How do I get my songs into a TV show? How do I write for sync? There have been more conferences geared toward music licensing, artist showcases for sync, and even more events and panels featuring music supervisors. While the sync world has peeked everyone’s interest across the US, and perhaps even around the world, Nashville sure seems to understand what works best.americansongwriter.com