Get to Know Sloan Struble, the 21-Year-Old Indie Pop Phenom Behind Dayglow
Sloan Struble, a.k.a. Dayglow, doesn’t so much march to the beat of his own drum as he glides and grooves and gets down to the beat of his own drum machine. When the Austin, Texas-based singer-songwriter and producer started playing shows following the release of his breakout debut album Fuzzybrain in 2018, he wasn’t quite old enough to patronize many of the venues where he performed. “That was the greatest part of turning 21,” Struble recently told me over the phone, teasing himself. “I don’t drink too much, but finally I can get into my own shows.”americansongwriter.com