Is Advanced Recycling a Boondoggle?

Is it any wonder that so many startups promoting alternative recycling technologies that promise to cure the plastic waste “crisis” are beginning to fall out of favor with investors? Could it be that they haven’t proven they can create any actual value? Currently, there are some 40 advanced recycling technology companies that have made a lot of promises about what they can do and touted large-capacity manufacturing plants, but there doesn’t appear to be much in the way of actual products coming from these plants. Even Greenpeace, which I don’t often agree with, has been tracking these companies in its report, “Deception by the Numbers.”