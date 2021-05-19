newsbreak-logo
Delaware Government

Lawmaker with troubled past charged with domestic violence

By RANDALL CHASE
Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 6 hours ago

DOVER, Del. (AP) — A state lawmaker who chairs the Senate Judiciary Committee and is a leader of criminal justice reform efforts in the Delaware General Assembly has been arrested on domestic violence charges.

Delaware State Police said Wednesday that troopers arrested Darius J. Brown, 39, after an altercation at a Wilmington restaurant last weekend.

Police said troopers were called to Taverna Rustic Italian Restaurant shortly before 6:30 p.m. Sunday regarding a domestic altercation. A 44-year-old woman told officers that Brown had punched her in the face after they began arguing about a social media post. Brown then got up from the booth where the couple was seated and threw a water glass, which broke into pieces, police said.

Brown left the restaurant before troopers arrived. The woman did not require medical attention.

Troopers obtained warrants charging Brown with offensive touching and disorderly conduct, which are both misdemeanors.

Brown, who chairs both the Judiciary Committee and is former chair of the Legislative Black Caucus, turned himself in on Tuesday and was released on his own recognizance after being arraigned. He was ordered to have no contact with the victim. It was not immediately clear whether he has a lawyer.

Senate President Pro Tem David Sokola, D-Newark, did not take any immediate action in response to Brown’s latest arrest, saying he would “carefully consider” whether any formal action is warranted.

“Accusations of domestic violence are serious and in direct conflict with the values of the Delaware Senate Democratic Caucus,” Sokola said in a statement. “However, a presumption of innocence is one of the most sacred principles in the American criminal justice system.”

While emphasizing the presumption of innocence for Brown, Sokola is a cosponsor of a bill that would appear to prohibit a person in Brown’s situation from purchasing a firearm, even though he or she has not been convicted of any crime.

The legislation passed the House unanimously on Tuesday and was assigned to Brown’s committee in the Senate. It prohibits a person who knows or has reason to know that he is the subject of an outstanding arrest warrant, active indictment or information related to a crime of domestic violence from purchasing a firearm.

Despite his chairmanship on the Judiciary Committee and his leadership on criminal justice reform — including sponsorship of bills mandating body cameras for police officers and expanding eligibility for expungement of criminal records and automating the expungement process — Brown has a history of noncompliance with the law. He pleaded guilty to resisting arrest in 2009 and pleaded no contest before judgment to offensive touching in 2004.

Brown also has a long history of traffic arrests and convictions, which led a Court of Common Pleas commissioner, acting on a petition by the attorney general’s office, to recommend in 2007 that he be declared a habitual offender and prohibited from driving for five years.

Nevertheless, Brown was arrested after a traffic stop just over a year later and subsequently convicted of driving while his license was suspended or revoked, the sixth time he had been charged with that offense.

Under state law, a habitual offender convicted of operating a motor vehicle while prohibited from doing so faces a mandatory prison sentence of at least 90 days.

Brown was never charged with that specific offense, even though state law requires the attorney general’s office to determine whether a person charged with driving without a license, or driving while a license is suspended or revoked, has been adjudged a habitual offender and thus barred from driving.

After being elected to the state Senate in 2018, Brown, a former Wilmington councilman, failed to report on his required financial disclosure that he owed thousands of dollars in back taxes.

Despite a federal tax lien of more than $50,000 filed in April 2018 and a state tax lien of almost $10,000 filed two weeks later, Brown reported no creditors to whom he was indebted for 90 or more consecutive days during 2018 in an aggregate amount exceeding $1,000. He also reported no income exceeding $1,000 from a single source, despite his Senate salary.

Brown submitted an amended disclosure form after The Associated Press questioned his initial filing but failed to explain how he could have overlooked tens of thousands of dollars in debt, which had been the subject of media reports, when he submitted his disclosure form.

