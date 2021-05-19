Lackawanna County Prison developing plans to vaccinate willing inmates

Lackawanna County Prison is developing plans to vaccinate willing inmates against COVID-19, and may offer a $20 commissary incentive to encourage vaccinations. “We are coordinating with the (state) Department of Health in order to offer the Moderna vaccination to the inmate population,” Warden Tim Betti told the county prison board Wednesday. “Our plan is to offer it to everyone here and then … as new commits come in, to offer it to those who haven’t had that opportunity as of yet.”