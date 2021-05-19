newsbreak-logo
Virginia Government

Roanoke-area land trust to explore new approach

By Laurence Hammack
Roanoke Times
 10 hours ago

For the first 25 years of its existence, the Blue Ridge Land Conservancy kept busy responding to requests from landowners who wanted to preserve their rural properties. Now, with the assistance of a $63,000 grant, it is working on a plan to expand its approach. A three-year grant from the...

roanoke.com
Related
Virginia Governmenttheroanokestar.com

Roanoke Valley Greenway Coordinator Announces Retirement

Liz Belcher will retire in August as the Roanoke Valley Greenway Coordinator after 25 years. Liz began working as coordinator in 1996 when the Greenway Steering Committee was a fledgling organization at the Fifth Planning District Commission. The regional Roanoke Valley Greenway Commission was formally established in 1997 by the City of Roanoke, Roanoke County, City of Salem, and Town of Vinton. Botetourt County joined in 2016. Liz has been the only employee of the Commission, coordinating with the local governments to build a greenway network.
Virginia GovernmentWSLS

What’s News Today: Tax deadline, plastic bag tax

Roanoke City Council will hold a public hearing tonight about imposing a new disposable plastic bag tax. The General Assembly passed legislation this year, allowing localities to enact the tax of up to five cents per bag. The tax would be charged by grocery, convenience and drug stores. Money raised would be used for environmental cleanup, education programs designed to reduce environmental waste and providing reusable bags to SNAP and WIC recipients. If passed, the new tax would take effect on January 1.
Virginia GovernmentRoanoke Times

Construction of multi-modal transit facility in Blacksburg underway

BLACKSBURG — Construction has started on the long-anticipated multi-modal transit facility at Virginia Tech. The $36 million project involves the construction of a two-story, 13,000-square-foot facility and will centralize bus stops and routes throughout the area. The project will aim to improve safety, convenience and efficiency for the BT system.
Virginia Governmentwfirnews.com

Roanoke City budget in better shape than expected despite pandemic

At today’s Roanoke City Council meeting a proposed balanced budget of more than $307 million was presented by City Manager Bob Cowell, who said the expected severe revenue loss associated with the pandemic hasn’t happened. The proposed 2021-22 fiscal year budget represents a 3.2 percent overall spending hike, totaling more than $9.5 million. It must be adopted by next month.
Virginia Governmenthamptonroadsmessenger.com

Virginia expands access to child care assistance

As more people are vaccinated and people return to workplaces, child care needs in the community will increase. Although it looks like we are moving out of the pandemic, many families continue to struggle financially. To offer support, the Commonwealth has expanded access to child care assistance. Thanks to House Bill 2206, more families are now eligible to receive financial support for child care. The bill temporarily increases eligibility guidelines, allowing families with children to apply for assistance administered by the Department of Social Services to assist with the cost of part-time or fulltime child care at an approved facility. Along with employment, education and training, the bill expands child care eligibility to job search activities. To be eligible, the family’s income cannot exceed 85% of the State Median Income. Under these increased guidelines, the monthly gross income limit for a family of three in Newport News is $6,226. The family must also have at least one child age five or younger that has not yet started kindergarten and meet all other non-financial eligibility requirements for the program. A family is eligible for 12 months or until the family’s household income exceeds 85% of the SMI, whichever comes first. HB 2206 ends on August 1, so apply now. To learn more and apply, visit www. CommonHelp.virginia.gov. You can also pick up a Child Care Application from the Newport News Department of Human Services at Rouse Tower at 6060 Jefferson Avenue or leave a message at 757-926-6050 to have an application mailed to you.
Virginia BusinessWSLS

4 Black-owned businesses you can support in the Roanoke Valley

ROANOKE, Va. – As Virginia starts to loosen its COVID-19 restrictions, many businesses are still weathering the economic storm brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic. While the impacts hit business owners of all backgrounds, statistics show that Black-owned businesses were impacted the most. A 2020 study by The National Bureau...
Virginia GovernmentWDBJ7.com

Non-profits applying for city grants to prevent gun violence

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Gunfire unfortunately is an all-too-familiar sound for some of the middle school and high school students who come to the West End Center for youth. “Almost every single time that there’s an incidence of violence in Roanoke city, one of our kids, it’s someone that they know, a friend or family member, sometimes its been someone who has been in our program at one point and they’ve graduated,” says Kiesha Preston.
Virginia Governmentrestonnow.com

Primary battle for the 86th House District showcases a new Virginia

Virginia’s political transformation over the past decade can be summed up by the arc of the 86th House District. 10 years ago, former Herndon mayor and Republican Tom Rust was reelected for a sixth term, running unopposed in both the primary and general elections. Two years later, Jennifer Boysko fell just 54 votes shy of ousting Rust, and in 2015, she turned the district blue after he opted not to seek reelection.
Virginia StatePosted by
Alexandra Tsuneta

Virginia COVID-19 Update, Many Restrictions Eased

In Virginia, many COVID-19 restrictions are being lifted and eased. Gov. Ralph Northam has lifted many COVID-19 restrictions and Virginians are now free to gather much like they were able to prior to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, we must remember that many people are not able to get vaccinated (chronically ill, etc) and we should still continue to mask and protect others from a potentially fatal virus.
Virginia GovernmentPosted by
Virginian-Pilot

Fort Wool, Mt. Calvary cemetery in Portsmouth make this year’s roster of the most endangered historic places in Virginia

Fort Wool in the Hampton Roads Harbor made ths year’s list of the most endangered historic places in Virginia because deferred maintenance now threatens the pre-Civil War landmark. So did Mount Calvary Cemetery Complex in Portsmouth, which is losing its fight with constant flooding. Most of what were once known as “Green Book” sites in Hampton Roads are gone. These were Black-owned and ...
Virginia Businessoldhousesunder50k.com

Under $100K Sunday ~ c.1936 Handyman Special in Roanoke, VA Under $100K

This little sweetie pie is in the Villa Heights neighborhood of Roanoke, Virginia., which was originally subdivided as one of the city’s first suburbs. The sweet brick home sits opposite Villa Heights Park, and the large house on the hill is the Compton-Bateman House. The Compton-Bateman House is owned by the city and is part of the Villa Heights Recreation Center. The house was likely built in 1820 by Lt. Col. Elijah McClanahan, a War of 1812 veteran, as a Federal Colonial and morphed into what it is today. In any event, the large field and the house on the hill is a very pleasant view from the front porch of our featured home today.
Virginia Educationvirginiawestern.edu

Local Advisory Board and Finance Committee meetings scheduled for May

Virginia Western Community College’s Local Advisory Board will hold an electronic meeting to conduct regular business at 3:30 p.m. on Thursday, May 20, 2020, in accordance with § 2.2-3708.2 of the Code of Virginia and Chapter 1283 of the 2020 Acts of Assembly. The Finance Committee of the Local Advisory Board will meet at 3 p.m. on Thursday, May 20.
Virginia BusinessWDBJ7.com

Local business talks smarter cybersecurity

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - In the wake of the cyberattack that shut down the Colonial pipeline, computer experts are reminding people to be cautious about their own cybersecurity. Sean Peters, the owner of Tech Squared in Roanoke, tells us as technology has evolved, and so have hackers trying to steal information.