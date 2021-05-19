newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

Mr Benn coins on sale to mark cartoon’s 50th anniversary

By Video
Posted by 
newschain
newschain
 9 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03VRv5_0a4rJ6qV00
Mr Benn coin

New 50p coins featuring Mr Benn designs approved by the Queen have gone on sale.

To celebrate the 50th anniversary of the 1970s cartoon, Guernsey Treasury has released the coins bearing illustrations of the character on some of his best known adventures including The Red Knight and The Spaceman.

The collection includes a colourful limited edition official anniversary coin which sports a stylised Mr Benn character standing in front of a number 50. It costs £65.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HI8FM_0a4rJ6qV00
Mr Benn 50th Anniversary (PA Media)

The 50p coins bearing the cartoon’s characteristic black suit and bowler hat start at £6.25, and are available from the Westminster Collection.

The original creator and illustrator David McKee said the cartoons have allowed people to “escape to another life” over the past half-century.

He said: “Mr Benn endures, I think, because people like the idea of being able to escape to another life, and at their heart they’re old-fashioned stories which last.

“The elements that make up the films – the voice, the music, the story – all simple elements that endure, good old-fashioned stories, with a good rhythm.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1N73H8_0a4rJ6qV00
Mr Benn 50th Anniversary (PA Media)

He said his creation is “living his own life” through the coin collection.

Mr McKee said: “I often say your characters are like your children – you potty train them and look after them and point them in a good direction, but they go off and do things you don’t expect.

“Mr Benn is living his own life and I’m excited to see what people make of the new products that are coming, and hope a new generation of children enjoy them as much as me.”

The stories – which followed the pattern of Mr Benn leaving his house at 52 Festive Road in London before being transformed at a fancy dress shop and entering another world appropriate to his outfit – began life as a children’s picture book in 1967.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EGPld_0a4rJ6qV00
Mr Benn 50th Anniversary (PA Media)

Mr McKee’s book was transformed into a popular animated television series first transmitted by the BBC in 1971.

It was aired by the broadcaster for almost 30 years until Nickelodeon UK showed the series for a further nine years until 2010.

In 2017, UK-based animation studio Factory acquired the rights to Mr Benn, allowing the company to grow the classic brand and release a series of 50th anniversary products including the new 50p coins.

newschain

newschain

24K+
Followers
69K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Cartoon#Coins#Classic Designs#Original Stories#Limited Edition#Guernsey Treasury#The Red Knight#Nickelodeon Uk#50th Anniversary Products#Creator#Illustrations#Illustrator David Mckee#Bowler Hat#Adventures#London#Old Fashioned Stories#Sale#Festive Road#Mr Mckee#Things
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
BBC
News Break
Cartoons
Related
MakeupHypebae

ColourPop Celebrates Malibu Barbie's 50th Anniversary With Makeup Collaboration

Following its Lizzie McGuire collection, ColourPop has now joined forces with Mattel to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Malibu Barbie. The collaboration features retro-inspired designs and shades ideal for summer makeup looks. The lineup is a combination of ColourPop’s bestselling formulas along with Barbie’s bold and vibrant style. The 15-pan...
Theater & DanceMiami Herald

Day by day: Musical ‘Godspell’ celebrates 50th anniversary

It will come as little surprise to its legion of fans that the first professional musical to be mounted in the U.S. during the pandemic was “Godspell.”. The Berkshire Theater Group in western Massachusetts put on a production in August with plexiglass partitions between the actors and temperature checks for the audience. Why “Godspell”? Its message of hope and love.
TravelInside the Magic

Magic Kingdom Continues Gearing Up For 50th Anniversary!

Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World continues to prepare for its biggest and most magical celebration yet! This year, Walt Disney World is inviting Disney Guests to celebrate the 50th anniversary in all four parks!. Cinderella Castle in the Magic Kingdom looks absolutely stunning with new decor installed and shimmering...
Mullica Hill, NJthesunpapers.com

Friends School Mullica Hill’s 50th Anniversary video premiere

The following comes from Friends School Mullica Hill. You are cordially invited to attend our virtual FSMH 50th Anniversary Video Premiere on Saturday, May 15 from 7 to 8 p.m. Please RSVP for the zoom link at lhodges@FriendsMH.org to join us! Current families will receive the link on the weekly bulletin. Join us for the fun as we share our new 14 minute video!
Economyhalfwheel.com

Davidoff Diademas Finas Limited Edition 50th Anniversary

Over the last few years, Davidoff has repetitively reached back into its archives to rerelease some of its most celebrated cigars. This started in earnest in 2018 in two different ways. One is the Davidoff Vault Series, where the company rereleases cigars in small quantities—almost all in paper bundles of 10 cigars—and usually to a limited number of stores.
Hair Caredrugstorenews.com

Herbal Essences commemorates 50th anniversary with new campaign

Herbal Essences is celebrating a major milestone — 50 years of helping consumers achieve their best hair. As a way to mark this anniversary, the brand is rolling out a new campaign that invites users of its products to share and celebrate their own favorite hair moments. The #ScentBack journey,...
TravelInside the Magic

Another Disney Park Is Completely Booked For 50th Anniversary

October 1, 2021, will be a historic day in Disney history. Not only will we be celebrating the 50th anniversary of Walt Disney World Resort, but we will also be celebrating the opening day of Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure, a new attraction in the France pavilion in EPCOT. However, if you...
Lifestylesecretnyc.co

You Can Get 75-Cent Falafels For NYC Institution Mamoun’s 50th Anniversary Today

That’s right, the Greenwich Village staple and oldest falafel restaurant in New York is turning 50 today!. Mamoun’s Falafel, also one of the first Middle Eastern establishments in the U.S., has been family owned and operated for five decades, with founder Mamoun Chater having emigrated from Damascus, Syria. Now, his sons Kinan, Nedal, Galal and Hussam all run the business.
MusicNew Haven Register

Mark and Bob Mothersbaugh Talk Updating 'Rugrats' Music for Cartoon's Revival

When Rugrats, the classic Nineties Nickelodeon cartoon, returns later this month, it will have a new CGI animated look, but much of the show will be familiar. Several members of the original cast will be reprising their roles on the show, while brothers Mark and Bob Mothersbaugh will also be back on hand to provide the show with its charmingly off-kilter music.
Salamanca, NYTimes-Herald

Sally Marsh's 50th Anniversary Hootenanny to be hosted by Senecas

SALAMANCA — Sally Marsh’s 50th Anniversary Hootenanny is on!. The hootenanny, which was held in Allegany State Park for 48 years before COVID-19 led to its cancelation last summer, has been moved. Marsh announced on Facebook Live Friday night that the Seneca Nation has offered to host her hootenanny at...
Musicrekkerd.org

Splice Originals: Resampled Cinematic Soul sample pack

Splice has released a brand new Splice Originals series sample pack. Resampled Cinematic Soul was created in collaboration with multi-instrumentalist, composer, arranger, and music producer Stuart Bogie on winds. The pack takes inspiration from the cinematic orchestral styles of jazz and soul from the ’60s and ’70s, delivering a collection...
LifestyleGear Patrol

This Limited Edition Watch Gets All the Details Just Right

Among vintage watches you'll sometimes find a type of dial with a compelling texture descriptively called "honeycomb." It has an interesting look, it provides excellent contrast for a legible dial and collectors love it, so it's kind of baffling that more brands haven't brought it back as part of the boom in vintage-inspired watches. Now, two independent brands have combined forces to show just how great a honeycomb dial can look — and that it can work well on a totally contemporary watch.