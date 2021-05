Celebrity chef Sandra Lee is no stranger to living the good life. Though Vogue notes that the author, TV host, and entrepreneur endured a "harrowing, chaotic childhood," once she devised a plan to launch her own business, the trajectory of her life changed for the better. Launching her line of DIY curtain hardware by the name of Kurtain Krafts in the early 1990s, the soon-to-be household name had no idea what would be next for her (via New York Magazine). Nabbing two Food Network shows — "Semi-Homemade Cooking with Sandra Lee" and "Sandra's Money Saving Meals" — the starlet wasn't initially keen on hosting her own cooking show. After the success of it, however, her tune presumably changed.