Artpark's Fairy House festival returning June 12
The Artpark Fairy House Festival will return on June 12. Tickets are $10. Now in its 11th year, the Artpark Fairy House Festival has evolved from an art walk of miniature fairy houses installed in the park by both local community and professional artists to an international, interdisciplinary and immersive performing arts festival with European street theater groups, modern dance, interactive performances by local actors, and music presented in the setting of the park overlooking the Niagara Gorge.www.niagara-gazette.com