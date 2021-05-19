Artpark's Fairy House festival returning June 12

More than Half a Million Flowers, New Dining Pass and Inspirational Entertainment Are Highlights. Pigeon Forge, Tennessee (April 20, 2021) — Springtime visitors to Dollywood, the world-famous theme park located in the Smoky Mountains of East Tennessee, will find more than half a million flowers blooming throughout the park from April 23 through June 7, all part of the spectacular “Flower & Food Festival.” The air is filled not only with the scent of fresh flowers, but also the smells of some of the best food in the amusement industry (made even more appetizing thanks to a new dining pass) and the sounds of inspirational.