newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Chicago Bears: Top 5 things to be excited about for the 2021 season

By Maxx Smith
Posted by 
Empire Sports Media
Empire Sports Media
 5 hours ago
Cover picture for the article

Ladies and gentlemen, after what seems like an eternity we have arrived. The offseason is entering rookie training camps, and OTA’s are around the corner. After what I can call an absolute home run of a draft, the Chicago Bears have created a ton of buzz about the 2021 season. Statistically, however, the Bears have the 3rd toughest schedule, according to CBS Sports, with a collective opponent 2020 win rate of .550. The schedule appears to be designed with rookie quarterback Justin Fields in mind, as those crafty heads up at NFL HQ slated a majority of the Bears primetime match-ups towards the latter half of the season. You know, just in case Head Coach Matt Nagy pulls the plug on the Dalton experience and throws Fields into the mix.

empiresportsmedia.com
Empire Sports Media

Empire Sports Media

New York City, NY
3K+
Followers
9K+
Post
640K+
Views
ABOUT

New York Sports News & Opinion

 https://empiresportsmedia.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Missouri State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aaron Rodgers
Person
Justin Fields
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Preseason Games#Football Games#Saints Quarterback#Ota#Cbs Sports#Nfl Hq#Centers And Guards#Akiem#The Offensive Line#Free Agency#Oklahoma State#The 2019 2020 Bears#Temple University#Lake Forrest College#The Chicago Tribune#Green Bay Packers#Jefferies#Front Office#Udfa
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Chicago Bears
News Break
NFL
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLchatsports.com

Could Anthony Miller stay with Chicago Bears?

Chicago Bears (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images) What might have sounded insane four months ago may be a bit more realistic now. When Anthony Miller was ejected from the Chicago Bears playoff loss to the Saints it seemed all but a done deal that he would be shipped out, if not released before this time.
NFLsharecaster.com

Twitter reacts to Bears QB Justin Fields’ 1st rookie minicamp practice

The Chicago Bears kicked off rookie minicamp on Friday as rookies hit the practice field for the first time. It was also the debut of quarterback Justin Fields, who was a focal point of Friday’s practice. Offensive tackles Teven Jenkins and Larry Borom, running back Khalil Herbert, wide receiver Dazz Newsome, cornerback Thomas Graham Jr., defensive tackle Khyiris Tonga and the rest of Chicago’s rookies got a small taste of what lies ahead in the first of three practices this weekend.
NFLPosted by
NJ.com

Could Eagles make Day 3 trade for veteran player in 2021 NFL Draft? 3 potential targets, including Bears’ Anthony Miller

The Eagles have eight picks in the final four rounds of a top-heavy NFL Draft. With so many picks at their disposal, the Eagles could look to trade lotto tickets for sure things on Day 3. With needs at cornerback, linebacker and defensive end, the Eagles might be inclined to trade for veteran players on cheap contracts, as opposed to just taking late-round fliers to fill out their depth chart.
NFLchatsports.com

Bears on businesslike Justin Fields: ‘He’s not messing around’

Bears coach Matt Nagy pays such specific attention to his players’ on-field personalities that he created a mantra around the idea — ”Be You.” So it was obvious to him — even watching on an iPad while in self-quarantine — that quarterback Justin Fields has brought his own mojo to the Bears’ rookie minicamp huddle.
NFLPosted by
BearDigest

Bears Discover the Trade Off of Trading Up

Bears general manager Ryan Pace and coach Matt Nagy painted a satisfied picture in their post-draft description. It's difficult to spoil any satisfaction they or any Bears fan felt when they acquired the quarterback they wanted and what essentially was a first-round tackle in the second round. Still, Justin Fields...
NFLPosted by
BearDigest

Uneasy Lies the Head Wearing a Helmet

For every action there is a reaction. For every player drafted, there is a player somewhere on the roster starting to open up his suitcases. Or at the very least, they know their job will be in jeopardy. A few Chicago Bears have to be a bit concerned, or at...
NFLPosted by
BearDigest

Trade and Cut Possibilities

With the NFL set to release its schedule Wednesday evening, Bears rookie minicamp starting Friday and on-field voluntary work for the full team slated for next week, it would appear some type of roster move could be forthcoming. Forthcoming might actually be a stretch. These could happen any time until...
NFLPosted by
Chicago Sun-Times

Bears will believe Anthony Miller’s maturity when they see it in action

Five things we learned from Bears assistant coaches Wednesday:. They don’t need Anthony Miller. The receiver’s decision to fight Saints instigator C.J. Gardner-Johnson — and get ejected from a playoff game — seemed to seal his departure, with even chairman George McCaskey expressing his frustration. But Miller hasn’t been traded yet, and he’s attending the Bears’ virtual meetings.
NFLPosted by
247Sports

NFL insider: Justin Fields is the 'alpha' the Chicago Bears need

Justin Fields is already making quite the impression on the Chicago Bears. The team invested the No. 11 overall pick to draft the former Ohio State star despite having, albeit a short term, solution in Andy Dalton. According to ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler, Fields made headlines within the organization...
NFLbleachernation.com

Let’s Watch Justin Fields Throw Some Footballs (VIDEO)

Obvious caveats about “it’s just rookie minicamp” aside, I’ve been looking forward to seeing Justin Fields throw football while wearing Bears gear for quite some time. And I don’t imagine I’m alone in feeling this way. So, let’s do that now:. Per the Bears’ policies, videos from media members are...
NFL247Sports

Justin Fields says Bears offense not much different than Ohio State

There is no exact science when it comes to predicting success in the NFL, especially at the quarterback position. For every Peyton Manning or Patrick Mahomes there is a Ryan Leaf or Josh Rosen. It is assumed that a steep learning curve that comes with the jump from college football...
NFLPosted by
247Sports

Takeaways from Chicago Bears rookie minicamp

The 2021 rookie minicamp is officially in the books for the Chicago Bears as they welcomed in their new draft class and undrafted rookie class to Halas Hall. The three-day event was cut short a bit as they moved Sunday's practice to a walk-through which was not open to the media.
NFLlastwordonsports.com

NFL Rumors: Ryan Kerrigan Out In Washington, Andy Dalton To Start Over Justin Fields

The NFL Draft and the first wave of free agency are over, but there are still plenty of good players left on the market. Veteran edge defender Ryan Kerrigan is one of those players, but it doesn’t look like he’ll be returning to his longtime team. According to the latest rumors originating from his Instagram account, Ryan Kerrigan will not be playing football for the Washington Football Team in 2021. In other news, Chicago Bears head coach Matt Nagy re-affirmed that Andy Dalton is the starter, even with Justin Fields now in town.
NFLPosted by
BearDigest

Changing the Narrative on Bears Receivers

Bears receivers coach Mike Furrey is painting an alternative picture of two players under his tutelage. Whether Furrey succeeded doesn't matter. What does matter is whether he's actually right. Wide receiver Anthony Miller is the obvious one, and trade possibilities dogged the 2018 second-round draft pick throughout the offseason following...
NFLwindycitygridiron.com

Bears assistant coaches met the media and we have some highlights

Earlier on Wednesday the Chicago Bears made several assistant coaches available to the media and they talked about some of the rookies that are set to participate in this weekends rookie minicamp, but they also touched on some Chicago veterans as well. Here’s a run down from a few offensive...