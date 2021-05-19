'First Lady of Rodeo' honored at recent rodeo
Recently, dozens of Colleton residents came together for the first time in two years to celebrate what used to be an annual community tradition – the Walterboro Pro-Rodeo. The rodeo was cancelled in 2020 because of the COVID-19 virus. This year, however, the rodeo returned and was marked as a special event - and not just because of the rodeo’s return from the pandemic. The 2021 rodeo honored Tommie Derry, who was also called “The First Lady of Rodeo.”walterborolive.com