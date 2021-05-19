newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Walterboro, SC

'First Lady of Rodeo' honored at recent rodeo

walterborolive.com
 6 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleRecently, dozens of Colleton residents came together for the first time in two years to celebrate what used to be an annual community tradition – the Walterboro Pro-Rodeo. The rodeo was cancelled in 2020 because of the COVID-19 virus. This year, however, the rodeo returned and was marked as a special event - and not just because of the rodeo’s return from the pandemic. The 2021 rodeo honored Tommie Derry, who was also called “The First Lady of Rodeo.”

walterborolive.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Colleton County, SC
City
Walterboro, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Animals#Horses#The First Lady#The Walterboro Pro Rodeo#The Walterboro Pro Rodeo#Cowboy Usa Expeditated#Team Roping#Calf Roping#Daughter#Colleton Residents#Barrel Racing#Turnout#Scooter#Community
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Sports
Related
Governmentmanninglive.com

Clarendon County 4-H Jr. team crowned Grand Champion in state WHEP contest

Congratulations to the Clarendon County 4-H Jr. WHEP Team for being named Grand Champion in the 2021 SC State 4-H Jr. WHEP Contest. The team was made up of 3 participants, Wilson Tisdale (age 9), Blake White (age12) and Blake Proffit (age 12). WHEP stands for Wildlife Habitat Education Program and is a national 4-H/FFA program that focuses on learning about wildlife habitats and management practices. Wilson, Blake and Blake spent 6 weeks studying both independently and together using “Zoom” to prepare for the May 8th competition. The competition is divided into 2 parts. The first part was an online Wildlife Identification Challenge that is done independently. Wilson Tisdale placed 1st, Blake White placed 3rd, and Blake Proffit tied for 5th in the state. The second part was a team challenge. The teams were given a written scenario and they had to present a Wildlife Management Plan based on the information provided about a real property in SC. Normally, the teams would be able to able to walk around and explore the property they are managing, but due to Covid restrictions, everything had to be done virtually this year. The information needed for the management plan was obtained from pre-recorded videos and aerial maps and photos. The boys created a PowerPoint presentation and presented it virtually to a panel of judges. This is the first time a team from Clarendon County has ever participated in the SC State WHEP Challenge. A Sr. team and a Jr. team were preparing for the 2020 WHEP Challenge until it was cancelled due to Covid-19. The top Sr. teams from SC go on to compete in the National WHEP Challenge.
GovernmentPosted by
Estill Post

Events on the Estill calendar

1. 50 In Honor of the Fallen Five-0 Memorial Walk; 2. High Tea with Higbee; 3. Island Rock:The Low Country’s Biggest Reggae Concert; 4. Who WEBE: The Art of Living Culture of the Gullah/Geechee; 5. Your Health For His Kingdom;
Governmentwalterborolive.com

Green Pond native takes national stage

A Colleton County man who has long been educating others on the importance of fighting for your heirs property rights and taking care of this inherited land is now being recognized nationally for his efforts. Joe Hamilton, of Green Pond, is a community advocate for obtaining a clear land title...
Colleton County, SCwalterborolive.com

Alligator hunting tags to be chosen through lottery system

Colleton residents who want to alligator hunt this year need to go online to participate in an alligator hunt lottery system in order to earn their tags. According to the S.C. Department of Natural Resources, all gator hunting tags will be issued through a lottery system. This system is done online only at the DNR’s Web site, at www.sc.dnr.gov.
Governmentsouthcarolinapublicradio.org

“W” is for Walterboro

“W” is for Walterboro (Colleton County; population 5364). Just after the Revolutionary War, rice planters from the Edisto, Combahee, and Ashepoo Ricers, tired of an annual summer jaunt of fifty miles to Charleston, created an alternate refuge from the malarial swamps closer to home. By the 1790s, among local forests and freshwater springs, they built a village that they called Walterboro. Profits from rice and indigo produced by enslaved black labor brought prosperity. In 1817 the town became the seat of Colleton District. An elegant brick courthouse designed by Robert Mills was complete in 1822. Four years later the town was incorporated. In 1828, Robert Barnwell Rhett launched the nullification movement at the Walterboro Courthouse. Throughout the antebellum period in the years preceding the Civil War, Walterboro was a hotbed of states’ rights sentiment.
Walterboro, SCwalterborolive.com

Blocker continues auctioning at age 83

Jimmy Blocker developed a love for auctions when he was 11 years old. Now, at 83, he still continues to do what he loves. “I got the ‘bug’ when I was a kid, catching a ride with farmers from Hendersonville or catching the Greyhound bus near there in the early 50s and riding it to my uncle’s stockyard next to where Benton’s Feed and Seed stands on Highway 15,” said Blocker. The former stockyard is now where Silver Hill subdivision stands.
Obituarieswalterborolive.com

Velda Carroll Phillips

Mrs. Velda Carroll Phillips, 71, of Walterboro, entered into eternal rest Friday morning, May 7, 2021 at Pruitt Health Care Center in Walterboro. Born September 23, 1949 in Charleston, she was the daughter of the late James Carvel Carroll and Helen Campbell Carroll. She was a retired office manager and was a member of Jacksonboro Baptist Church.
Obituarieswalterborolive.com

Jay Freddie Adams

Mr. Jay Freddie Adams, 80 of Walterboro, entered into rest Tuesday morning, May 4, 2021, at the Trident Medical Center in North Charleston. Born August 2, 1940, in Colleton County, South Carolina he was a son of the late Jay G. Adams and the late Johnnie Gibson Adams. Flowers will...
Obituarieswalterborolive.com

Sandra Bolton Bryant

Mrs. Sandra Bolton Bryant, 80, of Walterboro, entered into eternal rest Saturday evening, May 1, 2021 at Roper Hospital. She was the widow of Mr. Jasper Cantey Bryant, Jr. Born June 26, 1940 in Mayo, South Carolina, she was a daughter of the late Odell Bolton and Velma Edmonds Bolton. She was a faithful and dedicated member of North Walterboro Baptist Church, where she served on the Hospitality Committee and was always a present, helping hand. She loved being of service to her church and was especially known for her sweet tea. Mrs. Sandra enjoyed crocheting and painting; and loved playing on her IPad. She was everyone’s “MeMe” because of her nurturing spirit and her love for everyone.
GovernmentPosted by
Walterboro News Flash

Walterboro events coming up

(WALTERBORO, SC) Walterboro has a full slate of live events coming up. With new technologies allowing live content to be experienced remotely in new ways, remote versions of live events from theater to standup comedy are beginning to fill up the calendar.
Colleton County, SCwalterborolive.com

WHAM Event Schedule 2021

Saturday, May 1 All Day – Galleries Open* 9-1 p.m. – Farmers Market opening day, featuring live music with Josh Jarman, (10-12 p.m.) and kids face painting sponsored by Colleton County Arts Council, “Community Canvas” Creation Station. Tuesday, May 4th 4-8 p.m. – WHAM! Workshop at Colleton Museum & Farmers...