MADISONVILLE – McMinn Central's softball season came to an end with a three-inning 15-0 loss at Sequoyah in the District 5-AA tournament opener. Central (0-17) committed two errors, issued four walks and hit six batters. The Lady Chargers struck out nine times and did not get a hit. Sequoyah cracked 11 hits for the game and scored six runs in the first inning, four in the second and five in the third.