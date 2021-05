Colleton County Track and Field member Jorryn Simmons earned a Region VII-AAAA Championship in the 100-meter event held May 5 at Beaufort High School. In addition, the 4X100 Relay team comprised of Jaheim Bellamy, Antawn Griffin, Nayrone Holmes, and Jorryn Simmons finished in first place to also garner a Region VII-AAAA title. Ian Shark finished fourth in shot put, which qualifies him to advance to the lower state competition.