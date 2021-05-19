Charli D’Amelio Uses This 1 Excuse With Her Parents to Get Out of Cleaning Her Room

Heidi D’Amelio spoke to HL about what we can expect in their upcoming Hulu docuseries, ‘The D’Amelio Show.’. Heidi D’Amelio and her husband Marc have not stood back idly while their daughters, Dixie and Charli D’Amelio have become two of the most popular stars in the world in the last year and a half. In fact, the parents have been right next to their girls every step of the way, helping guide them through the ins and outs of modern day fame, while also learning about it themselves. Soon, the family will have a docuseries of their own on Hulu, that will highlight their everyday lives. In speaking to HollywoodLife.com in an EXCLUSIVE interview, Heidi admitted that she hopes the biggest takeaway from the upcoming series that people realize the D’Amelios “aren’t much different than any family anywhere else.”