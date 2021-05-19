Charli D’Amelio Uses This 1 Excuse With Her Parents to Get Out of Cleaning Her Room

“Addicted” is one of the best songs of the year. The opening track and lead single from Jorja Smith’s new Be Right Back EP was extremely well chosen because it definitely grabbed my attention. The song harnesses Smith’s considerable talents as a proven master of British soul and refracts them back into the world at surprising angles. Against a backdrop of moody, Radiohead-esque rock — wispy keyboards, a stuttering snare drum, smoky guitars that seem to flicker in and out of existence — Smith shows off her poise and finesse in the face of heartbreak. Her voice darts and flutters across the rhythm with a casual grace, lightly pogo-ing into stretched out syllables that quiver with fine-tuned precision. “The hardest thing/ You are not addicted to me,” she sings. “I’m the only thing you should need.” She sounds like if Adele was more inclined to artfully sigh than to belt out glory notes.