newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Alabama Sports

Auburn football: All For Tennessee sees improved DB room with Kamal Hadden

By Andrew Hughes
Posted by 
FanSided
FanSided
 5 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleAuburn football’s loss is Tennessee football’s gain. The Tigers’ SEC East rivals up north just snagged a departed class of 2021 DB Kamal Hadden, who the Volunteers had been recruiting in 2020 before he committed to Gus Malzahn and his staff last August. With Malzahn now coaching at UCF, Hadden...

flywareagle.com
FanSided

FanSided

93K+
Followers
266K+
Post
43M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Tennessee State
Auburn, AL
Sports
Auburn, AL
College Sports
Local
Tennessee Football
Local
Alabama Football
City
Auburn, AL
Auburn, AL
Football
Local
Tennessee College Sports
Local
Tennessee Sports
Local
Alabama College Sports
Local
Alabama Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tim Banks
Person
Josh Heupel
Person
Gus Malzahn
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Auburn Football#American Football#Passing Yards#Defensive Backs#Tigers#Volunteers#Ucf#Fbs#The Indiana Hoosiers#The River Rouge#Wvu#Sec East#Game#Experienced Cornerbacks#Coaching Staff#Michigan Product
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
College Sports
News Break
West Virginia University
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
Alabama Sportscollegeandmagnolia.com

Auburn Football Recruiting: More Portal Decisions Coming Soon

Auburn fans have very quickly become acquainted with the transfer portal. The portal was the enemy for many weeks stealing away fifteen players. But last week, the Tigers befriended the mysterious being and landed two commitments of their own in nose tackle Tony Fair and safety Bydarrius Knighten. That friendship looks to continue this week when at least two top targets are expected to make their decisions.
Alabama SportsScarlet Nation

LSU transfer QB TJ Finley: 'I feel really good about Auburn'

LSU transfer quarterback TJ Finley is a high priority for Auburn, and the Tigers are making sure he knows it. Finley, who entered the transfer portal May 5, has been receiving heavy interest from Auburn coach Bryan Harsin and offensive coordinator Mike Bobo. “They are recruiting me hard, for sure,”...
Alabama SportsPosted by
FanSided

Auburn football: Alabama also recruiting TJ Finley hard

As it turns out, Auburn football isn’t the only SEC program in the Yellowhammer State looking to land LSU QB TJ Finley from the transfer portal. Alabama is also barking up his tree–although no fanbase should stay further away from any tree than the Tide’s–in addition to several other SEC programs.
Alabama Sportscollegeandmagnolia.com

Weekend Review: Tigers Take Do or Die Series From Aggies

SUN: 8-5 W It wasn’t by any means pretty. If you would have told me Auburn would commit 4 errors over the weekend, I wouldn’t have liked the Tigers chances against an equally good defensive team in Texas A&M. However, the Aggies committed 6 of their own over the weekend and without question cost themselves the Sunday game, giving up only three earned runs on the day. Luckily for Auburn, they count all the runs and Auburn walked out of Plainsman Park with the happy smiles on their faces. On the whole, it was frustrating at times, it was rewarding at times but in the end, it was successful. That’s all that there really is to say about the weekend. We will dive into the individual particulars later but for now, let’s dive into what will be a very tense Thursday through Saturday in most of the SEC.
Alabama Sports247Sports

Auburn with plenty to play for heading into final SEC weekend

AUBURN, Alabama—Following a series win over Texas A&M over the weekend, the Auburn baseball Tigers (22-25, 8-19) know exactly what they need to do in the final SEC series to earn a spot in the conference tournament at Hoover the next week. Tied with the Aggies but holding the tiebreaker vs. that team, Auburn is one game in front of Missouri in the standings as the Tigers get ready to head to Columbia for a three-game series vs. the black and gold Tigers.
Tennessee Sportsallfortennessee.com

Tennessee football makes cut for 2022 Arkansas DE Nico Davillier

Defensive ends continue to be a focus for Tennessee football as Josh Heupel works toward building his first class on Rocky Top. With two edge rushers in some form committed already for 2022, multiple others have the Vols on their radar. On Sunday, another edge rusher put UT on his radar as well.
Tennessee Sportsatozsportsnashville.com

Tennessee Vols: How Josh Heupel is building key in-state relationships

Each time the Tennessee Vols hire a new head football coach, we hear some version of the phrase “we’re going to own in-state recruiting”. Previous head coaches Butch Jones and Jeremy Pruitt made that statement when they were hired at Tennessee. And they each ultimately failed. Jones watched players from...
Alabama SportsAuburn Plainsman

Auburn defeats Aggies 8-5 for series win

Joseph Gonzalez (45) pitching for Auburn against Texas A&M on May 16, 2021. Auburn ended its final home SEC series with a series win over Texas A&M as the Tigers defeated the Aggies 8-5 Sunday at Plainsman Park. With the win, Auburn improved to 22-25 overall and is 8-19 in...
Florida SportsAuburn Plainsman

Auburn heads to Tallahassee Regional as No. 2 seed

Auburn softball is headed to the NCAA Tournament for the 16th time in program history. The Tigers were selected as the No. 2 seed in the Tallahassee Regional on Sunday. No. 10 overall seed Florida State (39-10-1) is the host of the Regional and joining them is No. 2 seed Auburn (27-22), No. 3 seed UCF (39-17-1) and No. 4 seed Kennesaw State (26-25).
Alabama Sportsaunetwork.com

Auburn wraps up SEC home slate with series win

AUBURN, Ala. – Auburn wrapped up its SEC home slate with a series win against Texas A&M, defeating the Aggies 8-5 in the series finale Sunday at Plainsman Park. The Tigers’ pitching trio of Trace Bright, Joseph Gonzalez and Carson Skipper gave up just two earned runs and didn’t walk a batter while striking out nine.
Alabama Sportsmyaggienation.com

Texas A&M baseball team falls to Auburn 8-5 in series finale

AUBURN, Ala. — The Auburn baseball team scored six runs early and received solid pitching for a pivotal 8-5 victory over Texas A&M in Southeastern Conference play Sunday afternoon at Plainsman Park. The teams opened the series by splitting a pair of back-and-forth affairs, but Auburn never trailed in the...
Florida Sportsauburntigers.com

Tigers tabbed two seed in Tallahassee Regional

AUBURN, Ala. – Postseason bound for the 16th time in program history, the Auburn softball team was selected as the two seed in the Tallahassee Regional hosted by No. 7 Florida State. Auburn (27-22) will face three-seeded UCF (39-17-1) on Friday, May 21. First pitch is slated for 1 p.m....
Alabama Sportskpyn.net

Texas A&M beat Auburn 8-5

AUBURN, Alabama – The Texas A&M Aggies fell to the Auburn Tigers, 8-5, in the series finale Sunday on Hitchcock Field at Plainsman Park. The Tigers jumped out to an early lead, scoring three unearned runs in the first. Taylor Smith cut in to the lead with a leadoff home run in the second, his seventh of the season, before Auburn answered with three runs in the bottom half.
Tennessee Sportsrockytopinsider.com

Tennessee Lands Commitment From 2022 OL Brian Grant

The Tennessee coaching staff has been hard at work since arriving in Knoxville, trying to reset their recruiting board and find players that fit their system. On Monday, that hard work continued to pay off, as the Vols landed the commitment from offensive lineman Brian Grant. The 6-foot-8, 270 pound...
Tennessee SportsScarlet Nation

Tennessee offer a 'dream come true' for Mount Juliet's Ayden Bussell

Mount Juliet offensive tackle Ayden Bussell was trying to catch some zzz’s following a morning workout when suddenly his mood changed for the rest of the day. “My coach asked me to Facetime him and coach [Willie] Martinez was going to be on the call,” Bussell remembered. “I was immediately out of bed and ecstatic. When your head coach tells you that, you know what it means.
Alabama Sportswvua23.com

Alabama Wins 2021 SEC Softball Tournament Championship

It’s best to say Alabama Athletics is living up to Tuscaloosa’s nickname of “Title Town.”. The Crimson Tide softball team is adding another SEC championship under its belt. The 13 winning streaks continued as Alabama defeated No.4 Florida 4-0 in the championship game. After winning the 2021 SEC Softball Tournament...