It feels like it's been forever since we last caught up with the Crawleys in Downton Abbey, but fortunately for us, their story isn’t over just yet. In case you missed it, Focus Features recently confirmed that a sequel for the film is already in the works—and the premiere is just a couple of months away. The show’s producer, Gareth Neame, revealed in a statement, “After a very challenging year with so many of us separated from family and friends, it is a huge comfort to think that better times are ahead and that next Christmas, we will be reunited with the much-beloved characters of Downton Abbey.”