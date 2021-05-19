newsbreak-logo
Fed officials discussed adjusting money market support in April, minutes show

investing.com
 7 hours ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) - The U.S. Federal Reserve in coming months may need to adjust the tools used to keep its benchmark policy rate well within its intended range if open market overnight borrowing costs keep drifting lower, a readout of the central bank's latest meeting signaled on Wednesday. Policymakers also received...

