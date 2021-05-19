Gillibrand pitches highway improvements bill

New York's junior senator is pushing legislation that would permanently implement a program that would provide free school meals for all students. During a video conference call on Wednesday, Kirsten Gillibrand spoke about the Universal School Meals Program Act of 2021, which she wants included in the upcoming Child Nutrition Reauthorization package, which is currently being negotiated by the Senate Agriculture Committee. Gillibrand says while the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) currently provides free school meals through COVID-19 waivers through the 2021-2022 school year, her bill would deliver permanent relief...