Gillibrand pitches highway improvements bill

By WCAX News Team
WCAX
 7 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (WCAX) - New York Senator Kirsten Gillibrand is pushing a bill to rebuild American highways and she wants it included in President Biden’s infrastructure plan. The Democrat says the Resilient Highways Act would rebuild infrastructure and make improvements to bridges, tunnels, and highways to protect against future natural disasters. Gillibrand cited the damage done by severe weather events like Tropical Storm Irene, Superstorm Sandy, and Tropical Storm Lee. She says America needs to rebuild for the future.

