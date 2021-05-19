Gillibrand pitches highway improvements bill
WASHINGTON (WCAX) - New York Senator Kirsten Gillibrand is pushing a bill to rebuild American highways and she wants it included in President Biden’s infrastructure plan. The Democrat says the Resilient Highways Act would rebuild infrastructure and make improvements to bridges, tunnels, and highways to protect against future natural disasters. Gillibrand cited the damage done by severe weather events like Tropical Storm Irene, Superstorm Sandy, and Tropical Storm Lee. She says America needs to rebuild for the future.www.wcax.com