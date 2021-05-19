Buckeyes open as early favorite for massive showdown with Oregon
COLUMBUS — Ohio State is likely going to be favored in every regular-season game it plays this fall — including the biggest nonconference showdown. The Buckeyes are heavily favored to win the Big Ten for the fifth-consecutive season. And they’re one of the top teams in the nation, boasting the third-best odds to win the College Football Playoff. So it’s no surprise the Buckeyes are favored in Week Two when Oregon visits the Horseshoe.lettermenrow.com