Ohio Sports

Buckeyes open as early favorite for massive showdown with Oregon

By Pete Nakos
lettermenrow.com
 5 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleCOLUMBUS — Ohio State is likely going to be favored in every regular-season game it plays this fall — including the biggest nonconference showdown. The Buckeyes are heavily favored to win the Big Ten for the fifth-consecutive season. And they’re one of the top teams in the nation, boasting the third-best odds to win the College Football Playoff. So it’s no surprise the Buckeyes are favored in Week Two when Oregon visits the Horseshoe.

Ohio Sportslettermenrow.com

Debating noon or primetime for Buckeyes, value of high-school spring ball

COLUMBUS — Ohio State might be in the lull of the offseason, but Lettermen Live hosted by Roosters has no shortage of topics to cover. Lettermen Row senior writer Austin Ward is joined by Lettermen Row Director of Recruiting Jeremy Birmingham, Nicole Cox from Roosters, former Buckeyes quarterback Justin Zwick and former Ohio State linebacker Bobby Carpenter to talk about the time slots of Buckeyes games.
California Sports247Sports

Buckeyes offer California 4-star

Ohio State offensive coordinator and tight ends coach Kevin Wilson took care of the Buckeyes’ 2022 tight end needs early. Wilson has landed commitments from two of the country’s top 2022 tight ends in 4-stars Bennett Christian from Acworth (Ga.) Allatoona and Benji Gosnell from Pilot Mountain (N.C.) East Surry.
Ohio SportsPosted by
FanSided

Ohio State football: Consistency needed from Josh Proctor

The Ohio State football team is hoping for Josh Proctor to improve and be a great safety in 2021. We got spoiled, Buckeye fans. For forty games we had Jordan Fuller locking down the backend of the Ohio State defense. He was so good and steady you almost forgot he was there until the Buckeyes needed him to make a play. Jordan Fuller was a luxury. Well, he moved onto the Rams where he started twelve games as a rookie last fall, and the Buckeyes, um, let’s just say struggled at safety for much of the season.
Ohio Sportslandgrantholyland.com

Getting to know one of Ohio’s top high school guards: Gabe Cupps

It is common knowledge that you can never start recruiting too early in college sports. College basketball is no exception to this rule as coaches will reach out to recruits, their families, and coaches the first chance that they get. Centerville point guard Gabe Cupps is a coveted 2023 recruit...
Oregon SportsUSA Today

Oregon softball denied NCAA Regional

It’s been several years, but the Oregon Ducks softball team is back in the NCAA tournament. Unfortunately, in a surprising turn of events, the Ducks will not host a Regional despite a 37-15 overall record and finishing third in the Pac-12. Instead, a date with former coach Mike White is...
Ohio Sportsohiostatebuckeyes.com

Buckeyes End Season with 4-1 Loss to TCU

FINAL RESULTS (PDF) ORLANDO, Fla. – Ohio State dropped the doubles point and wasn’t able to recover in singles as the Buckeyes season ended in the NCAA round of 16 on Monday with a 4-1 defeat to No. 7 TCU. In a year that started without even the assurance that...
Oregon SportsPosted by
The Oregonian

Oregon baseball returns to top 10 after sweep of Utah

EUGENE — Oregon baseball is back in the top 10 of the majority of the major polls following a series sweep of Utah. The Ducks (33-11, 17-7 Pac-12) are No. 6 in d1baseball.com, No. 7 in the USA Today coaches poll, No. 9 Collegiate Baseball, No. 13 in Baseball America and Perfect Game after beating the Utes in all three games this weekend. That’s up from Nos. 9-16 last week.
California Sportsoregonherald.com

Men of Oregon Make It 14 in a Row

LOS ANGELES, Calif. – Powered by its depth across the board, the Men of Oregon won the 2021 Pac-12 team title to extend the program's conference winning streak to 14 in a row. The Ducks finished the three-day competition with a meet-record 185 points, outdistancing the field by nearly 60. The UO women won two titles Sunday—five for the weekend—and racked up 151 points overall as the meet runner-up. "That's a big number at a conference meet and what it shows is that we're a complete team," head coach Robert Johnson said. "We do a good job of scoring in a multitude of events. I'm super proud to see their work pay off and also excited to see them be able to continue the conference legacy of this program."
Ohio SportsWSYX ABC6

Ohio State women's basketball adds Wesley Brooks to staff as assistant coach

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio State women's basketball coach Kevin McGuff announced Monday that he has added Wesley Brooks to his staff as an assistant coach. Brooks comes to Columbus following a four-year stint with Michigan, where he helped guide the Wolverines to three-straight NCAA Tournament appearances and coached five All-Big Ten performers at the guard and wing positions.
Oregon SportsPosted by
FanSided

Oregon Football: 3 post-spring 2021 breakout candidates on defense

Oregon football just wrapped up spring practice a couple of weeks ago and now the Ducks will head into the offseason looking like one of the favorites to make the playoff. Some prominent sites even predict the Ducks will be a top-10 team when the 2021 season starts after winning the Pac-12 last season for a second straight time and adding a wealth of talent to the roster. In fact, the Ducks have the most talented team in school history, arguably, with a handful of their top recruits ever currently on the roster.
Oregon SportsPosted by
247Sports

PODCAST: Oregon gearing up for a massive month of football recruiting

Oregon football is gearing up for a massive recruiting month in June with official, unofficial, and camps all being allowed to happen to start June 1st. Matt Prehm and Erik Skopil discuss the impact of Oregon football's recruiting for the 2022 recruiting class up until this point, what recruits are committed, who is visiting Oregon the first weekend of the month, and how we could see this class start to take shape towards the end of June.
Ohio Sportsbuckeyextra.com

Buckeyes fall 4-1 to TCU in NCAA men's tennis Round of 16 match

The Ohio State men’s tennis team lost 4-1 to seventh-seeded TCU in a round of 16 NCAA tournament match in Orlando, Florida, on Monday. The Buckeyes (22-4), who were unseeded because they played almost exclusively conference opponents in their pandemic-limited schedule, won only at No. 1 singles. John McNally defeated Alistair Gray 6-4, 6-0 in his match.
Oregon SportsDemocrat-Herald

OSU softball: Hammoude named Pac-12 player of week

Oregon State's Frankie Hammoude was named Pac-12's softball player of the week on Monday. Hammoude, who was named to the all-Pac-12 first team on Sunday, belted four home runs in the Beavers’ series at Utah over the weekend. In the process, the first-baseman set the Oregon State single season record with 17 on the year. Hammoude went 6 for 12 with two walks during this week’s four-game set. She drove in a total of six runs over that stretch.