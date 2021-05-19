newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Soccer

2021 Class 3A state soccer preview caps

By Jack Nowlin
Star-Tribune
 6 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleRecord: 10-2-2 Scoring: GF 43; GA 19. 2019: Consolation champs. Record vs other teams at state: 4-0-2. 2019: Runners-up at state. 2019: Didn't qualify for state. 2019: Did not field a team. State championships/most recent: n/a. Record vs other teams at state: 3-5-50 2W Lander Tigers. Coach: Abilio Monteiro. Record:...

trib.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#State Champs#State Championships#N A Record#Ga#Powell Panthers#Worland Warriors Coach#Newcastle Dogies#Lander Tigers Coach#Buffalo Bison Coach#Riverton Wolverines#Caps#Consolation Champs#Gabe Bartlett Record#Runners Up#Clay Ewing Record#Marian Miears Record#Dave Cummings Record#Brady Samuelson Record
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Soccer
News Break
Sports
Related
Baseballbogalusadailynews.com

Bucs defeated in Class 3A playoffs

Bowling Green was defeated in a best-of-three baseball in two games, 24-2 and 17-2, in contests held on April 20 and 22. The game on April 20 was 24-2. Jeffrey Slaughter singled and scored a run. Keaton Ruffino had a hit and a run batted in. Bradlee Davidson and Logan...
Pinewood, SClive5news.com

Pinewood Prep wins SCISA 3A Girls Soccer Championship

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - SCISA 3A Girls. Pinewood Prep 3, Hammond 2 - A pair of goals from Maggie Rollins propelled the Panthers to a 3-0 lead. The Skyhawks would net two goals in the closing minutes, but the Panthers prevail to win the 3A state title. SCISA 3A Boys.
Texas SportsBryan College Station Eagle

Cameron girls track and field team wins Class 3A state title

AUSTIN — The Cameron girls won the Class 3A state track and field meet Thursday night with 56 points. Cameron won the 4x100-meter relay in 48.04 seconds with Brittani Drake, Brandi Drake, Lauren Harris and Yierra Flemings carrying the baton. Flemings also won the 400 (54.98) and was second in the 100 hurdles (14.19) as the Yoemen beat Goliad (46 points) and Brock (45) for the team championship.
High SchoolStar News Online

Havelock football aims for redemption against Charlotte Catholic in 3A state final

The careers of Havelock's senior football players will come full circle Friday night. Four years after Havelock fell to Charlotte Catholic in the 2017 NCHSAA 3A state championship, freshmen from that squad will get their shot at redemption when the Rams (10-0) and Cougars (8-1) face off with another state title on the line at 7 p.m. inside N.C. State's Carter-Finley Stadium.
SportsABQJournal

Sandia Prep boys return to Class 3A final

Sandia Prep’s boys basketball program has another crack at its first state championship. The fourth-seeded Sundevils have advanced to the Class 3A state final, going on the road Wednesday night to beat No. 1 seed Robertson 55-51 in the semifinals. “It’s a special group,” Sandia Prep coach Marcos Rivera said....
Sportsnorthwestgeorgianews.com

E.D. White gets Class 3A girls state track and field runner-up trophy

May 8—E.D. White Catholic's girls finished runner-up in the the LHSAA Class 3A outdoor track and field state meet at LSU's Bernie Moore Track in Baton Rouge on Friday. St. Louis Catholic won the Class 3A championship with 116 points, and E.D. White finished second with 66 points. It was E.D. White's second runner-up finish, following the one in 2002.
Mississippi SportsDaily Corinthian

Belmont wins Boys 3A State Golf Title at Hillandale

Hillandale Golf Course played host to a high school state golf tournament for the second time in the three years this week, having hosted the girls event in 2019. The local golf course hosted the 3A Boys State Championships Wednesday and Thursday with three teams fighting it out for the top three spots over the two-day event.
High Schoolprepbaseballreport.com

2021 LHSAA State Tournament Preview - Class 5A

Well, it is that time again. It's been nearly 2 years since the last LHSAA State Tournament. The 2020 season was cut short due to the COVID-19 pandemic. We are excited to get back to Sulphur, LA this week to see the state's top teams and players, across all classes. This year's state tournament has a bit of a different schedule that everyone should keep a close eye on. The first batch of semifinal games will begin tomorrow with Class 1A and will run through Saturday. Below, we take a look at the Class 5A semifinal matchups that include a rematch of the 2019 state title game.
High Schoolmilesplit.com

FHSAA 1A/3A Outdoor State Finals 2021

WATCH 2021 FHSAA State Outdoor Finals LIVE on MileSplit.com:May 7 - 1A/3A FinalsMay 8 - 2A/4A FinalsMileSplit Florida editor Brandon Miles chats with FHSAA's Director of Athletics in Ed Thompson as a re-introduction to the track & field community in the state on his background and role as the top official for the state's association in overseeing the sport of track & field. It was a great opportunity to have a very transparent and real discussion with one of the more important figures and influencers in Florida high school track & field.In our interview, we discuss how the state association handled the coronavirus pandemic and showed a way to the rest of the country on how to bring high school sports safely back, touch on some of the changes that he has helped bring about during his six-year tenure in the position, and securing an outdoor state finals venue site for next weekend at the University of North Florida in Jacksonville. Mr. Thompson opens up on his open dialogue and honest discussions with coaches including while being a regular attendee at the FACA clinics. Also, we look ahead to any changes or progressive new ideas that could add to the sport in the state down the line. State ChampionshipsWhen: Friday-Saturday, May 7-8, 2021Where: University of North Florida - Hodges StadiumHost: University of North Florida Athletics & Visit JacksonvilleSchedule:Friday, May 7th: Classes 1A & 3A Saturday, May 8th: Para-Athlete Divison and Classes 2A & 4ACompetition & Time ScheduleVenue Information: click hereAdmission: $12 per session if purchased in advance, and $15 if purchased day ofTickets available via the UNF Box OfficeParking: No onsite sales. $3 cost of parking already included in each ticket of admission will all proceeds be retained by the Host. All patrons must use Parking Lot 18.Championship lodging: list of participating hosts (provided by Visit Jacksonville)Regional MeetsWhen: Saturday, May 1, 2021Where: listing of sites Schedule: click hereAdmission: $7.00.
Baseballraynetoday.com

Yellow Jackets slip past Bulldogs in Class 3A quarterfinals

The Iota Bulldogs made a good run at it, but the Iowa Yellow Jackets just had too much firepower. The Bulldogs, seeded No. 4 in Class 3A, knocked off No. 5 Iowa 7-4 in Game 2 of a best-of-three quarter series Saturday afternoon, but they dropped the finale in a slugfest, 14-11. The loss ended one of the school’s most successful seasons, one in which they finished with a 29-8 record.
Washington SportsLongview Daily News

3A Boys Soccer: Kelso kickers power past Prairie

KELSO — The Hilanders got back to .500 on the season, Thursday, with a 2-0 win over Prairie in 3A/4A Greater St. Helens League boys soccer play. The good news came early for Kelso when Ciro Belmontes Bueno handled a pass from Kevin Aguilar and deftly slotted it home in the second minute of play.
High Schoolcastlecountryradio.com

Final 3A baseball RPI released, State Tournament bracket now set

The final Utah High School Activities Association’s RPI rankings for 3A baseball were released Wednesday morning, setting the stage for the State Championship Tournament, which will begin Saturday afternoon. The Juab Wasps earned the No. 1 seed in the tournament as they finished with a 21-2 record, running their RPI...
Arkansas SportsDaily Citizen

Lady Bulldogs continue roll, qualify for 3A state tourney

CLINTON — The Bald Knob Lady Bulldogs continued their roll with a 14-3 win over Gosnell in the first round of the Class 3A Region 2 tournament Thursday. With the win, Bald Knob is qualified for next week’s Class 3A state tournament at Ashdown. Bald Knob played Harrisburg in the semifinals Friday. The third-place game is Saturday at noon. The championship game is Saturday at 2:30 p.m.
Baseballcastlecountryradio.com

Emery dominates Morgan, falls to Juab at 3A State Tournament

After breezing past the No. 8 ranked Morgan Trojans, the No. 9 Emery Spartans suffered a heartbreaking loss to No. 1 Juab, dropping to the one-loss bracket in the 3A State Championship Tournament Saturday afternoon in Nephi. It took just five innings for the Spartans to top the higher seeded...