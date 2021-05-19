2021 Class 3A state soccer preview caps

WATCH 2021 FHSAA State Outdoor Finals LIVE on MileSplit.com:May 7 - 1A/3A FinalsMay 8 - 2A/4A FinalsMileSplit Florida editor Brandon Miles chats with FHSAA's Director of Athletics in Ed Thompson as a re-introduction to the track & field community in the state on his background and role as the top official for the state's association in overseeing the sport of track & field. It was a great opportunity to have a very transparent and real discussion with one of the more important figures and influencers in Florida high school track & field.In our interview, we discuss how the state association handled the coronavirus pandemic and showed a way to the rest of the country on how to bring high school sports safely back, touch on some of the changes that he has helped bring about during his six-year tenure in the position, and securing an outdoor state finals venue site for next weekend at the University of North Florida in Jacksonville. Mr. Thompson opens up on his open dialogue and honest discussions with coaches including while being a regular attendee at the FACA clinics. Also, we look ahead to any changes or progressive new ideas that could add to the sport in the state down the line. State ChampionshipsWhen: Friday-Saturday, May 7-8, 2021Where: University of North Florida - Hodges StadiumHost: University of North Florida Athletics & Visit JacksonvilleSchedule:Friday, May 7th: Classes 1A & 3A Saturday, May 8th: Para-Athlete Divison and Classes 2A & 4ACompetition & Time ScheduleVenue Information: click hereAdmission: $12 per session if purchased in advance, and $15 if purchased day ofTickets available via the UNF Box OfficeParking: No onsite sales. $3 cost of parking already included in each ticket of admission will all proceeds be retained by the Host. All patrons must use Parking Lot 18.Championship lodging: list of participating hosts (provided by Visit Jacksonville)Regional MeetsWhen: Saturday, May 1, 2021Where: listing of sites Schedule: click hereAdmission: $7.00.