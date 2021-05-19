newsbreak-logo
Congress & Courts

Senators push to extend pandemic assistance for dairy farmers

By WCAX News Team
WCAX
 6 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (WCAX) - Federal lawmakers from across our region have signed on to a letter calling for additional payments for dairy farmers. The senators wrote that the costs of feed, labor, farm equipment, and energy have all increased during the pandemic, lowering profits for dairy farmers. They urged the U.S. Department of Agriculture to extend pandemic assistance funding for the first six months of 2021 and make payments retroactive to January 1.

