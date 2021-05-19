Senators push to extend pandemic assistance for dairy farmers

Can you imagine being a member of a group in which your vote counts, but you can’t cast your own ballot? Sadly, this very situation exists today within America’s dairy industry. Specifically, I’m referring to bloc voting, which USDA allows to dairy co-ops. The way USDA rules are written when it comes to voting on referendums for Federal Milk Marketing Orders — which USDA administers — a co-op has the right to vote for every member of their co-op. There are only three instances a dairy producer can vote themselves: