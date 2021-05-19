newsbreak-logo
Doctors discovering differing opinions in families about vaccinating kids

By Scripps National
WCPO
 4 hours ago

Doctors are having conversations with families about vaccinating children against COVID-19 and they're sometimes finding differing opinions in some households. “I think the best way to approach this is to really discuss the protection of individuals in the household. This includes younger children or if there's a grandparent in the household that may or may not have been vaccinated, you also need to protect them,” said Dr. Tina Tan, a fellow at the American Academy of Pediatrics.

Minnesota HealthPosted by
AM 1390 KRFO

Local Doctor Says Covid-19 Vaccine Will Be Safe for Kids [PODCAST]

This week on WJON's Health Matters program I was joined by Dr. David Smith from Sartell Pediatrics. He says he trusts the doctors and scientists that say the Covid-19 Pfizer and Moderna vaccines will be safe. Smith says he believes this so much that his kids have participated in the clinical trials. He says there is always risks with any vaccine but says the risks are minimal. Smith says if kids under 16 are allowed to get the Covid-19 vaccine that can help the population get to herd immunity. Listen to our 3-part conversation below.
Kidsparentmap.com

An Expert Answers Your Questions About the COVID-19 Vaccine and Kids

As research on COVID-19 continues, how the virus affects adults is more widely apparent than how it affects kids. Preliminary studies have shown us that children are seemingly not transmitting the virus as easily as adults are; however, we’re still discovering the specific variants most commonly spread among kids. While...
Iowa Healthkjan.com

Doctors urge Iowa parents to get their kids, ages 12-15, vaccinated for COVID

(Radio Iowa) – Iowa’s largest grocery chain is now offering COVID-19 vaccines to young people, ages 12 to 15. Hy-Vee says the Pfizer vaccine is available free, but kids DO need their parents’ consent and a parent needs to accompany them for the shot. Dr. William Ching, a pediatric hospitalist at Unity Point Health St. Luke’s Hospital in Cedar Rapids, says if more children are vaccinated, it will get us closer to herd immunity. Dr. Ching says, “These things are game changers that will do so much to restore normalcy for our children and our families.”
KidsNewswise

COACH for Kids Helps Families Catch Up on Childhood Vaccines

Throughout May, health professionals assigned to Cedars-Sinai's mobile medical unit will be dispensing free childhood vaccines at offices for the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children (WIC). Click here for the clinic schedule and locations. While national attention has been focused on the COVID-19 vaccine, other vaccines-especially...
KidsWBUR

What To Know About Kids And COVID Vaccines

The FDA issues an emergency authorization for kids and the COVID vaccine. Does the rush to vaccinate children come with a different set of risks and benefits than with adults?. Dr. Monica Gandhi, professor of medicine and associate division chief of the division of HIV, Infectious Diseases and Global Medicine at the University of California, San Francisco. (@MonicaGandhi9)
Kentucky Healthwymt.com

Lexington doctor discusses resources to help parents decide whether to get their kids vaccinated for COVID-19

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is expected to approve Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for kids 12 years of age and older this week. “That’s the important thing, is once this comes out to go to some trusted sources on reviewing the data to make sure those safety protocols are all there,” Lexington Emergency Physician Dr. Ryan Stanton said.