NFL

DaeSean Hamilton clears waivers, lands on Broncos non-football injury list

By Josh Alper
NBC Sports
 9 hours ago

Word that the Broncos were going to waive wide receiver DaeSean Hamilton broke last week, but there were some developments that kept him from hitting the wire. Once the Broncos’ plans leaked, the team heard from other clubs about a trade and were reportedly finalizing a deal when Hamilton tore his ACL while working out on his own last Friday. The injury scrapped any hopes of a trade and the Broncos went ahead with waiving him on Tuesday.

NFLNBC Sports

How will Broncos handle the Ja’Wuan James injury?

The Denver Broncos suddenly find themselves in a delicate spot regarding the tug of war between the NFL and the NFL Players Association over offseason workouts. With right tackle Ja’Wuan James suffering a potentially season-ending Achilles tendon tear during an off-site workout, the Broncos have the contractual right under the Collective Bargaining Agreement to not pay James his eight-figure salary in 2021. But the Broncos aren’t required to stiff James.
NFLUSA Today

Broncos place Ja'Wuan James on reserve NFI list

The Denver Broncos placed right tackle Ja’Wuan James on the reserve non-football-related injury (NFI) list Friday, according to KUSA-TV’s Mike Klis. James has now been ruled out for the 2021 season and Denver has opened up another spot on the 90-man offseason roster. James was eligible for the NFI list...
NFLPosted by
MileHighHuddle

Report: Broncos 'Legitimate Landing Spot' for Aaron Rodgers

While cautioning a would-be deal is likely weeks away — if it ever materializes — NFL Network's James Palmer reported Monday the Denver Broncos are a "legitimate landing spot" for disgruntled Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rogers and have begun piecing together trade packages to acquire the reigning NFL MVP.
NFLPosted by
9NEWS

Broncos place Ja'Wuan James on season-ending non-football-related injured list

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Broncos have placed Ja’Wuan James on their reserve non-football-related injury (NFI) list, per league source, ending his season. The procedural move was anticipated after the right tackle suffered a season-ending Achilles injury Tuesday while working out away from team headquarters. The first purpose of the transaction...
NFLsaturdaytradition.com

Report: Former Penn State star WR sustains serious knee injury

Former Penn State star DaeSean Hamilton has reportedly sustained a serious knee injury, right on the heels of a potential trade coming together for the wide receiver. Earlier in the week, it was reported that the Denver Broncos were planning to waive Hamilton, a former fourth-round pick in the 2018 NFL Draft. Then, it appeared that Denver was close to putting a trade together to deal Hamilton.
NFLCBS Sports

DaeSean Hamilton: Done in Denver

The Broncos will waive Hamilton on Thursday, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports. Hamilton has operated as a capable reserve option since joining the Broncos in the fourth round of the 2018 NFL Draft, but over the past two season he found himself the odd man out in what's become one of the league's most crowded receiving corps. The fact that Hamilton also doesn't contribute much on special teams meant there was little incentive for Denver to keep him on the roster, as moving on frees up $2.18 million in cap space. It would be surprising if Hamilton passes through waivers unclaimed.
NFLDenver Post

Broncos briefs: Denver releases injured right tackle Ja’Wuan James

The Broncos cut right tackle Ja’Wuan James on Friday, 11 days after he sustained a season-ending torn Achilles while training away from the team’s facility. James was placed on the non-football injury list May 7, which gave the Broncos the ability to void his 2021 guaranteed base salary, which is more than $10 million once the bookkeeping on the 17th regular season game is completed.
NFLGazette

Broncos expected to release wide receiver DaeSean Hamilton in cost-cutting move

The Broncos are expected to waive wide receiver DaeSean Hamilton, The Gazette confirmed Thursday, saving the team $2.18 million in cap space. Hamilton spent three seasons in Denver, totaling 81 receptions for 833 yards and five touchdowns. He was selected by the Broncos in the fourth round of the 2018 NFL Draft out of Penn State.
NFLPosted by
247Sports

Report: Door not closed on Broncos still finding a trade for WR DaeSean Hamilton

Though reports surfaced on Thursday that Denver Broncos wide receiver DaeSean Hamilton was set to be waived by the franchise, the move has still yet to be official, leaving the possibility for Hamilton to leave the franchise in an entirely different fashion. According to NFL Network's Mike Garafolo, the team has not yet ruled out finding a trade for Hamilton, something that Denver initially hoped to accomplish before the draft before those plans fell apart.
NFLlindyssports.com

Report: Broncos’ DaeSean Hamilton tears ACL, Ja’Wuan James cut

Denver Broncos wide receiver DaeSean Hamilton sustained a torn ACL while training away from the team facility, multiple media outlets reported on Friday. The news comes one day after NFL Network reported the Broncos planned to release Hamilton following a failure to find a trade partner for the wide receiver.
NFLMile High Report

Why we need to trade for Aaron Rogers

When I write this, don't get me wrong, I would love for Drew Lock to suddenly turn into an elite QB and become the face of the franchise and lead the Broncos to multiple SB titles. And while that may not be impossible, it is is also unlikely. I think we can all agree Aaron Rogers is one of the better QB's to play the game and will surely go into the HOF after his career is over. To be able to draft those types of QBs is rare, and teams can go decades without drafting one or even their life of the franchise. Case in point, look at the Denver Broncos. We have never drafted a HOF QB, yes I know Elway we traded for, but that was after the draft and Elway threatened to go play for the Yankees versus the Colts. Remember we passed on Jim Kelly and Dan Marino in that draft to take Chris Hinton with the idea of Steve DeBerg or Mark Herman being the QB the following year. It wasn't until the NFL nixed the Raiders offer that the Broncos were able to slide in and grab Elway. When arguably the best QB that the franchise ever drafted is Jay Cutler, then that speaks volumes of how hard it is to draft that franchise QB. Lets look at the New England Patriots. Everyone says look, Tom Brady lasted till the 6th round and Pats were able to develop him into the GOAT. Yes that was a miracle of circumstance and the player getting an opportunity, but had Drew Bledsoe not been injured the season Brady got his shot, it's likely we never would of heard of Tom Brady as anyone other than a great backup QB.
NFLnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Giants co-owner: Saquon Barkley might not be ready for Week 1

On Wednesday, the NFL released the regular-season schedule, which has the New York Giants opening the 2021 campaign against the Denver Broncos. But last week, Giants co-owner Jon Tisch talked to TMZ and indicated running back Saquon Barkley, who’s recovering from a torn ACL in his right knee, might not be ready for Week 1.
NFLktbb.com

Broncos WR DaeSean Hamilton tears knee ligament in workout

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Broncos wide receiver DaeSean Hamilton, whom Denver was trying to trade in recent days, has suffered a torn knee ligament in a workout away from the team’s complex, team sources told ESPN. Hamilton suffered the injury Friday morning, and had not been working out at the team’s...
NFLPosted by
9NEWS

DaeSean Hamilton latest Bronco to suffer significant injury working out away from team facility

DENVER — Perhaps this NFL players' offseason boycott would have worked out better had its union made sure off-campus injury protections were in place. The Broncos are now at the epicenter of the dark side of what could go wrong with organizing a player protest. DaeSean Hamilton, a third-year receiver who was on the verge of being traded according to multiple sources, instead suffered a significant knee injury while working Friday morning away from the Broncos’ headquarters.
NFLchatsports.com

Broncos OTA Phase II to begin Monday

After a disappointing career in Denver clouded by injuries and a year deferred over COVID concerns, fans were finally ready to see what Ja’Wuan James could do. Then he tore his Achilles tendon during a workout away from team facilities. DaeSean Hamilton, a member of a crowded receiver’s room, was on the cusp of being traded right before he tore his ACL during a workout also being conducted outside the team facility. The Denver Broncos have made it clear that they will be voiding money owed on contracts where players are injured while avoiding the team’s offseason training activities.
NFLPosted by
247Sports

Penn State fans' 2021 NFL regular-season viewing guide

The NFL rolled out its 2021 schedule earlier this week, so we decided to take a detailed look at it from a Penn State perspective. Each team will play 17 regular-season games this year and they will be spread across 18 weeks. In poring over all 18 of those weeks...