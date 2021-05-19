newsbreak-logo
Patriots sign fourth-rounder Rhamondre Stevenson

By Charean Williams
NBC Sports
 7 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Patriots have signed fourth-round choice Rhamondre Stevenson, Mike Reiss of ESPN reports. The running back from Oklahoma becomes the fifth of eight draft choices to sign. First-rounder Mac Jones, second-rounder Christian Barmore and third-rounder Ronnie Perkins remain unsigned. Stevenson led OU in rushing in 2020 with 665 yards despite...

