Another loaded field is shaping up for Wednesday's third round of Castrol FloRacing Night in America as the series heads to Brownstown Speedway for a $10,000-to-win super late model midweek special. Castrol FloRacing points leader Jonathan Davenport returns to action along with Atomic victor Devin Moran. They are joined by Elk Grove, CA's Kyle Larson, again paired with the potent Kevin Rumley #6 Longhorn, and World of Outlaws points leader Brandon Sheppard aboard his family owned #b5 Rocket. National stars Tyler Erb and Ricky Thornton Jr., along with Brownstown standout Devin Gilpin and many more will also be in action.