Elite Airways Announces New Destinations at SRQ

sarasotamagazine.com
 6 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleElite Airways, which operates a fleet of Bombardier CRJ 50, 70 and 90-seat jet aircraft, recently added new nonstop service from Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport to White Plains, NY, Martha's Vineyard, Nantucket and Portland, Maine. The twice-weekly service begins Friday, July 2.

www.sarasotamagazine.com
