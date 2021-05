HENRY COUNTY, Ga. - The man accused of sexually assaulting an elderly woman at a senior living facility on Feb. 5 will remain behind bars for now. Travale Lamar Farris, 28. was arrested on March 23 by a SWAT team. He was charged with one count each of rape, aggravated sexual battery, burglary in the first degree, and false imprisonment, as well as three counts of criminal attempt to commit burglary in the first degree.