Watch ASAP Rocky Look Back at Some of His Best and Worst Fashion Moments
For years, ASAP Rocky has been a prominent figure within the fashion community, thanks in large part to his distinct personal style fusing the worlds of luxury and streetwear. His affinity for logos was quite evident as the beginning of his rise, as he was regularly spotted rocking bold pieces from Virgil Abloh’s Pyrex imprint and Shayne Oliver’s Hood by Air. But as time went on, the self-proclaimed “fashion killa” began steering toward more iconic brands and labels, including Gucci, Saint Laurent, Maison Margiela, and Calvin Klein.www.complex.com