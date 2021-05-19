Watch ASAP Rocky Look Back at Some of His Best and Worst Fashion Moments

Britney Spears, Addison Rae, and more are some of the hot topics of the day!. Britney Spears is breaking free! The pop singer, 39, is set to speak in court on June 23 at 1:30 PM. PST, according to Page Six. Her speech comes after lawyer Samuel Ingham III sought a hearing whereby Spears can directly speak to the court on the basis of urgency. Though the specific topics she will discuss haven’t been specified, Ingham did say that they will relate to her current conservatorship, which was brought to further exposure after The New York Times released their “Framing Britney Spears” documentary earlier this year.