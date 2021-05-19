newsbreak-logo
Watch ASAP Rocky Look Back at Some of His Best and Worst Fashion Moments

 10 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleFor years, ASAP Rocky has been a prominent figure within the fashion community, thanks in large part to his distinct personal style fusing the worlds of luxury and streetwear. His affinity for logos was quite evident as the beginning of his rise, as he was regularly spotted rocking bold pieces from Virgil Abloh’s Pyrex imprint and Shayne Oliver’s Hood by Air. But as time went on, the self-proclaimed “fashion killa” began steering toward more iconic brands and labels, including Gucci, Saint Laurent, Maison Margiela, and Calvin Klein.

#Fashion Brands#Fashion Killa#Red Carpet Fashion#Luxury Fashion#Streetwear#Pyrex#Nike#Puma#Asap Yams#Cam#Swedish#Pink Range Rovers#Air Force#Moments#Daring Shit#Style#Gq Video#Badass Women#Celine Sunglasses#Pink Furs
