Texas Health

Wellness center Vertava Health opens in McKinney

By Matt Payne
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth
 7 hours ago
Vertava Health of McKinney opened April 28 at 7290 Virginia Parkway, Ste. 3100, McKinney. The wellness center provides a variety of treatment services and programs aiming to help individuals work through behavioral health conditions. Plans addressing mental health and addiction will be tailored to fit personal goals with the help of licensed therapists. Most private insurances are accepted. 888-744-1585. www.vertavahealthtexas.com.

