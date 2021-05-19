newsbreak-logo
Salma Hayek Says She Was Not Cast in 2 ‘Big Comedies’ Because She Is Mexican

By Alexia Fernández
People
 6 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleSalma Hayek is opening up about the discrimination she faced as an actress in Hollywood because of her Mexican roots. In her new cover story in Variety, the Oscar nominee, 54, recalled auditioning for the lead role in "two big comedies" only to be turned down. "Afterwards the directors told...

