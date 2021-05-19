Ted Cruz Objects to AOC, Tlaib’s Attempt to Block Arms Deal with Israel

‘There’s no justification for allowing our greatest geopolitical threat to spend billions of dollars every year parroting talking points on American airwaves’. U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas), member of the Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation, today applauded the adoption of his amendment to the Endless Frontiers Act building on his previous bill, the Blocking Evasive Attempts to Manipulate Signals or BEAMS Act, to prevent the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) from exploiting Federal Communications Commission (FCC) loopholes in order to propagandize to Americans through stations entangled with Chinese state-owned media outlets such as Phoenix TV. Specifically, the amendment cites a provision under the Communications Act, which prohibits a foreign government from holding a radio station license, to include the transfer of permits or licenses to an entity that is subject to “undue influence” by the CCP or the People’s Republic of China.