Congress & Courts

Ted Cruz Objects to AOC, Tlaib’s Attempt to Block Arms Deal with Israel

By Wendell Husebo
Big Hollywood
 4 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleSen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) objected Wednesday to Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) and Rep. Rashida Tlaib’s (D-MI) resolution to block a previously agreed upon arms deal with Israel. Cruz took aim at the squad members for issuing statements “on behalf of Hamas,” which accused “Israel of engaging in terrorism” and “defending...

