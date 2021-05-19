Popular Naked Juice Flavors, Ranked Worst To Best

Naked Juice smoothies can be found just about everywhere beverages are sold, so there's a good chance you've come across them at multiple points, if not tried a few yourself. When we took a good look at the full line of Naked smoothies, we were a little surprised how many there actually are. While many stores sell a handful of the most popular flavors, there are dozens of smoothie flavors in the Naked collection. Here, we've tasted the 17 smoothie flavors that are currently widely available to give you an idea of what all of the options are. Naked also makes a line of protein shakes and coconut water, which we consider separate from its smoothies and so didn't review here.