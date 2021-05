The city of Georgetown will host a household hazardous waste collection event from 3 to 6 p.m. Wednesday at the former show barn site in San Gabriel Park, 425 E. Morrow St. The event will be available for up to 300 Georgetown solid waste customers who have solid waste service through Texas Disposal Systems. Customers must contact customer care at 512-930-3640 or customercare@georgetown.org to have their name placed on a list. Customers should include their name, address and utility account number when emailing customer care. Customers must have their name on the list to participate.