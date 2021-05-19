newsbreak-logo
Neptune Beach man accused of breaching U.S. Capitol could face up to 37 1/2 years in prison

By Bridgette Matter, Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 6 hours ago
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Daniel Gray faces up to 37 1/2 years in federal prison if convicted on all charges.

Gray is accused of taking part in the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol breach, and is charged with multiple federal offenses.

His charges include forcibly assaulting, resisting, impeding and interfering with police; engaging in acts of physical violence in the Capitol building; and violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds, among other charges, according to a release from the U.S. Department of Justice.

Conditions of his $25,000 bond include random drug tests, a GPS monitor, surrendering passports and only traveling in the Middle District of Florida.

Prosecutors say Gray had marijuana in his system and a gun was seized by the FBI during his May 18 arrest.

A police report says Gray worked at Sawgrass Country Club as a bartender. A spokesperson told Action News Jax he was a new employee and is no longer employed there.

He is due back in Federal Court Monday, May 24. at 11a.m.

