newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Energy Industry

Puget Sound Energy continues bill assistance for customers impacted by COVID-19

Posted by 
B-Town (Burien) Blog
B-Town (Burien) Blog
 5 hours ago

Recognizing that many families are still struggling financially due to COVID-19 and will likely continue to do so even as the economy recovers, Puget Sound Energy announced this week that it is making an additional $27.7 million in bill payment assistance available through its COVID Bill Assistance Program.

This builds off the more than $9 million in bill assistance PSE gave to more than 15,000 customers from April through September of 2020.

“When the pandemic first hit, we committed that no customer should go without lights, heat or hot water,” said PSE President and CEO Mary Kipp. “We stand by that more than a year later with a level of assistance that is unprecedented and which can make a significant difference for our customers.”

To qualify, customers’ net household monthly income must fall at or below 200% of the Federal Poverty Level (FPL) and have a past due balance. Customers can receive up to $2,500 per program year in additional bill assistance. Customers who received energy assistance in the past may automatically receive a grant to forgive past balances due, up to the $2,500 annual limit.

PSE is offering extended payment plans up to 18 months and allows customers to change bill’s due date for those who may need additional assistance. Funds are also available in PSE’s other assistance programs, including the Warm Home Fund, PSE Home Energy Lifeline Program and Weatherization Assistance Program for income-eligible customers. This program will be available to PSE’s residential customers in Island, King, Kitsap, Kittitas, Lewis, Pierce, Skagit, Snohomish, Thurston and Whatcom counties who meet the household size and income criteria.

This table outlines the monthly household income limits at the Federal Poverty Level for households up to 10 people.

Household/

Family size

Qualifying Monthly Household FPL Income

Household/

Family size

Qualifying Monthly Household FPL Income

1 $2,147 6 $5,930

2 $2,903 7 $6,687

3 $3,660 8 $7,443

4 $4,417 9 $8,200

5 $5,173 10 $8,957

For more information, please visit pse.com/covidhelp.

B-Town (Burien) Blog

B-Town (Burien) Blog

Seattle, WA
370
Followers
600
Post
59K+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Events, Politics, Crime, COVID-19 News, Arts & more for Burien, WA.

 https://b-townblog.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Energy Poverty#Puget Sound Energy#Covid 19#Federal Assistance#Water Level#Significant Difference#Fpl#The Warm Home Fund#The Federal Poverty Level#Household Family#Energy Assistance#Bill Payment Assistance#Bill Assistance Pse#Households#Pse President#Program Year#Whatcom Counties#Payment#Income Eligible Customers#Balance
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
News Break
Energy Industry
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Virginia Businesshamptonroadsmessenger.com

Utility assistance still available for Portsmouth customers affected financially by COVID-19

Assistance is still available for customers that were financially impacted due to COVID-19 and have past due utility bill balances. Residents who would like to apply for assistance, please visit utilities.portsmouthva.gov/ DocumentCenter/View/121/Customer-CARES-Certification-Fillable-Form for more information, or click on the utilities assistance tab on the website. Update: Citizens can apply for this assistance more than once, as long as the past due bill is over 30 days. All applications must be submitted by no later than November 15, 2021. Also, we would like to remind customers that the Department of Public Utilities Customer Service Office is CLOSED to the public until further notice due to COVID-19. If you have any questions,please call our office at 757-393-8524. To establish service, visit utilities.portsmouthva.gov/171/Customer-Service.
Public Healththecolumbusceo.com

Mediacom Participates in Emergency Broadband Program to Assist Customers Financially Impacted by Pandemic

Mediacom Communications today announced its participation in the federal government’s Emergency Broadband Benefit Program (EBBP) designed to help families and individuals struggling to afford Internet service during the COVID-19 pandemic. The EBBP is a temporary program being administered by the Federal Communications Commission (FCC). It provides eligible new or current...
Energy Industrythenewsleaders.com

Energy assistance program extended

Beginning in August regulated utilities can resume normal service, including disconnections. Consumers with past-due electric and gas bills are encouraged to apply now for the Energy Assistance Program to avoid having utility service disconnected. The Energy Assistance Program is being extended to accept applications through August, and the income eligibility...
Missouri Governmentstlouiscnr.com

Ameren Missouri Designates Additional $3.5 Million to Help Low-Income Customers Impacted by COVID-19

New funding will focus on supporting families facing financial hardship due to the pandemic. As the ongoing financial hardship resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic continues to impact families across the state, Ameren Missouri has worked with the Missouri Public Service Commission (PSC) and Office of Public Counsel to direct an additional $3.5 million to help eligible customers.
Michigan GovernmentPosted by
Jackson Citizen Patriot

8-hour planned power outage by Consumers Energy to impact nearly 1,400 Jackson County customers

JACKSON COUNTY, MI – Consumers Energy has scheduled a planned power outage on May 22 for Grass Lake and the surrounding area that will impact nearly 1,400 customers. The planned outage is scheduled to begin at 11 p.m. and last for approximately eight hours, according to a notice from the company. The work is being done then to minimize the inconvenience to residents and schools, according to Terry DeDoes, Consumers Energy senior public information director.
Louisiana Governmenttheadvocate.com

Louisiana now offering utility bill assistance to renters facing COVID-19 financial hardships

Louisiana is adding utility payment assistance to its state-administered, federally funded program established to help renters and landlords impacted by the coronavirus pandemic, the governor's office announced Friday. Renters can now submit requests for financial assistance for past-due electricity, gas, trash pick-up, fuel oils, water and sewer bills through the...
Economybloomingtonmn.gov

More Minnesotans Struggling to Pay Utility Bills are Eligible for Energy Assistance

If you face choosing between buying food or paying the rent or mortgage, Minnesota's Energy Assistance Program could help. An estimated 100,000 additional Minnesota households are now eligible for assistance. Minnesota’s Energy Assistance Program serves the urgent needs of Minnesotans affected by COVID-related economic hardships, as well as those facing...
Norlina, NCwarrenrecord.com

COVID-19 economy impacts Norlina budget discussion

One year ago, Norlina government officials and the Norlina Town Board were trying to estimate how the COVID-19 pandemic would impact the local economy as they prepared the budget for fiscal year 2020-21. The year, the COVID-19 pandemic continues to impact financial discussion as the town board held its first...
Washington GovernmentTacoma News Tribune

Puget Sound VA now has walk-in COVID-19 vaccine availability

Veterans Affairs Puget Sound is now offering walk-in COVID-19 vaccinations. Veterans, spouses and caregivers can get their vaccine without an appointment at the VA Puget Sound’s main campuses in Seattle and American Lake until May 27. The VA is only offering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine until the end of May.
Agriculturecgiar.org

Survey: Short-term impacts of COVID-19 in rural Guatemala call for a closer, continuous look at the food security and nutritional patterns of vulnerable families

Global patterns and local variations of COVID-19 impacts on income, food security, and dietary diversity are gradually emerging. In this post, Francisco Ceballos, Manuel Hernandez, and Cynthia Paz document these effects on the vulnerable population of the Western Highlands of Guatemala. Their findings track those in many places, including greater income losses among higher-income households but greater vulnerability among the poor. They review the policy responses and the implementation challenges in reaching rural households, and – given the pandemic’s long duration and the ambition to improve social programs – propose a follow-up study to assess longer-term impacts and lessons.—John McDermott, series co-editor and Director, CGIAR Research Program on Agriculture for Nutrition and Health (A4NH).
Health Serviceswilliamsonhomepage.com

FEMA offering COVID-19 funeral financial assistance

The Federal Emergency Management Agency is offering COVID-19 funeral assistance aimed at reimbursing some costs accrued by those who have lost loved ones from the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. FEMA is providing assistance for COVID-19 related funeral expenses incurred after Jan. 20, 2020, through both Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations...
Public Health895thelake.ca

Study Looking At Impact Of COVID-19 On Teachers

A new survey shows that the COVID-19 pandemic has been particularly hard on teachers. So far about two thousand school board employees have taken part in the Univerity of Toronto and Mount Sinai study. Dr. Brenda Coleman says slowly teachers are starting to be immunized, but there is some bad...
Florida Governmentcw34.com

Palm Beach County offers mortgage assistance to those impacted by COVID-19

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — ThePalm Beach County Department of Housing and Economic Sustainability. This program will provide emergency financial assistance to homeowners who were financially impacted by the coronavirus pandemic and are delinquent in their first mortgage and escrow payments (PITI). Additionally, providing the homeowner is delinquent, funding may assist with second mortgages, late fees, condominium, and homeowners' association payments, special assessments, and other mortgage-associated costs related to COVID-19.
Energy Industry977wmoi.com

Home Energy Bill Assistance Available Locally Through WIRC

The Low Income Home Energy Assistance is offered through the Western Illinois Regional Counsel and available to those who quality explains Manager Jamie Roth:. “It helps people with paying their utility bills and because of the pandemic the income guidelines for this program have gone up by 200%. So for example, for a one person household in a 30 day income period the income cap is $2,127 and for a two person household its $2,873 and it goes up in $747 increments from there. If you did not qualify in the past because you were above the income guidelines, it’s possible you may quality now.