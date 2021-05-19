newsbreak-logo
Public Safety

Hackers targeted SolarWinds earlier than previously known

 4 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (AP) — The hackers who carried out the massive SolarWinds intrusion were in the software company’s system as early as January 2019, months earlier than previously known, the company’s top official said Wednesday. SolarWinds had previously traced the origins of the hack to the fall of 2019 but now...

