6 players Steelers should trade for before training camp

Since the Steelers still have roster holes, adding a player or two via trade would go a long way in filling out the final roster. With the draft completed, the Steelers are likely looking at the roster that they will take into camp. That said, this team has become active in making trades during the offseason. Normally, trades around now involve a mid-late round pick in exchange for a young player who fills a hole on the team that has seemingly fallen out of favor with their original team.