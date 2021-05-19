newsbreak-logo
Post from Community: Hip-Hop Week MKE postponed for 2021

By Ald. Khalif J. Rainey
Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service
 10 hours ago

Editor’s note: Posts from the Community is the place for community announcements and event postings. If you have a community-oriented event you feel our readers would be interested in, please submit here. It is with sadness that I am announcing the indefinite postponement of Hip-Hop Week MKE for 2021. While...

milwaukeenns.org
