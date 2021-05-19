The Real Reason Pappy Van Winkle Is So Expensive

Craft brews and alcohol of all types are having more than a moment, as they appear to have taken over the entire millennium, or at least all 2+ decades of it that we've had so far. There are still certain types of drinks that people may be reluctant to try, however, due to bad experiences in the past. Artisanal fruit-flavored fortified wine, anyone? No, we didn't think so –- after all, everyone's got some kind of shameful grocery story alcohol moment they're still trying to purge from their memory.