The Real Reason Pappy Van Winkle Is So Expensive
When it comes to liquor, there are regular options and top shelf options. Pappy Van Winkle is a few steps above top shelf. For those who haven't been chasing a bottle for years, Pappy Van Winkle is a type of bourbon that can cost over $2,000 a bottle (via Cool Material). Now, you may find some information showing that a bottle technically only costs a few hundred dollars — $130 to start, up to $270 for the top of the line 23 Year (via Gear Patrol). However, it's rare that you'll simply stroll into a liquor store and find a few bottles ready to purchase.www.mashed.com