Plant of the month: Creosote bush

By Dominika Heusinkveld
tucson.com
 6 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleThere’s nothing that evokes the Sonoran desert more than the smell of creosote bush (Larrea tridentata) after the rain. These remarkable plants are native to all of the North American deserts, including the Sonoran desert. Their refreshing spicy smell is due to volatile organic compounds that the plant emits, including camphor, methanol, and limonene, among many others.

