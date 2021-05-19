Plant of the month: Creosote bush

Pima County's mask mandate is being ignored by selfish shoppers and not enforced by stores. On May 10 I saw people in Fry’s and Safeway not wearing masks. I reported this to a store manager. The manager at Fry’s said she would mention it at a staff meeting. The manager at Safeway said they don't enforce their mask requirement. This is absurd: people should wear masks in stores, and stores should require it. We haven't conquered the virus yet. "Opening back up” doesn't mean leaving our masks at home when we’re in indoor public spaces. Especially since it’s the law in Pima County that masks are required in those spaces. Pathetically, there are selfish people who believe they are privileged to flout the law and put others at risk. And stores who let them do so, putting their employees, shoppers, and the public in danger. Until those stores stop enabling those who egocentrically refuse to wear a mask, I'll shop elsewhere.