ASAP Rocky Says Rihanna Is The Love Of His Life: ‘She’s The One’
A$AP Rocky gets romantic in an interview with GQ magazine, giving some much-yearned-for insight into his relationship with Rihanna. The couple hasn't spoken publicly regarding their relationship, despite spending so much time together and being photographed by the paparazzi together, but it looks like things are pretty serious. A$AP got candid about how he feels about Rih, saying that being in a relationship is better when you're with "the one."