ASAP Rocky Says Rihanna Is The Love Of His Life: ‘She’s The One’

In two hours, Lil Nas X will be the happiest he's ever been. He'll shake a bottle of Veuve Clicquot before popping it. He'll shout, "They said we would not do it! We did it again!" He'll fire off a dozen celebratory tweets. But right now, the Georgia rapper — who's huddled with his team at a downtown Los Angeles photo studio one April morning, awaiting Billboard's latest Hot 100 announcement — is a ball of nerves. That's to be expected considering the week he's had, weathering the response to "Montero (Call Me by Your Name)," his lustful, unabashed new single about a same-sex relationship, and the accompanying music video that climaxes with the star sliding down a stripper pole to Hell to give Satan a lap dance. He further enraged religious groups days later by releasing 666 pairs of customized Nikes, which contained a drop of human blood in the soles, a pentagram hanging from the laces, and a Bible passage on the sides (Nike had nothing to do with the shoes but sued and settled a lawsuit with the company that did).