Computers

How to use Google Messages from a web browser or Chromebook

By Jeramy Johnson
Android Central
 5 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleMost popular messaging apps like WhatsApp and Telegram offer solutions to answer your messages from a computer, whether via a dedicated desktop app or through a web browser. Have you ever looked longingly at an Apple product-using friend or colleague who was able to answer their phone's text messages on their computer because of iMessage integration and wished for something similar as an Android devotee? Well, guess what? There is. It's called Google Messages (you've heard of it!). I'll show you how easy it is to use Google Messages from a web browser on your PC or Mac computer or even a Chromebook. Let's get started.

