How to use Google Messages from a web browser or Chromebook

In the event that you haven’t been made aware up until now, Chromebooks have a really awesome tool you can use to type with your stylus. For me, that sounds like punishment since my handwriting is bad and I hate to taking notes with pen and paper. But for many of you, there’s a preference for handwriting over typing and if this applies to you, the ability for the Chrome OS keyboard to translate your jots into text on the screen is a nifty tool that I’d wager few of you use on a regular basis. You can see it in action in the video below.